NASA is preparing to send Americans to the moon and mars in 2024.
"Orion has always had an exciting and challenging mission. We're going to take people into space further than they've got before," Mark Kirasich, Orion program manager, told Fox 35.
An endangered Florida panther has died after a fight with another panther.
It's the 12th panther death this year. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the remains of a 5-year-old female panther were found Thursday on private land in Collier County.
A hit and run crash in Orlando has left a woman and four children injured.
According to authorities, the mother was pushing a stroller across the street at North Pine Hills Road and El Trio Way around 9:00 p.m. Monday night when they were hit.
Instead of staying at the scene, the car took off.
