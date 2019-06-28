< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NASA plans to send a drone to Saturn's largest moon, Titan NASA plans to send a drone to Saturn's largest moon, Titan data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415348621-415348396" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/NASA-drone-saturn_1561764855914_7455361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div By JEREMY REHM, Associated Press
Posted Jun 28 2019 07:34PM EDT Using propellers, the drone will fly and land on several spots on the icy moon to study whether it can support microbial life.</p> <p>The nuclear-powered mission is part of NASA's competitive New Frontiers program, which launched the New Horizons spacecraft that became the first to visit dwarf planet Pluto.</p> <p>Dragonfly beat out nearly a dozen proposed projects, including a mission to collect samples from a nearby comet. The drone is slated to launch in 2026 and arrive at Titan in 2034. The plan is to land on some of Titan's dunes and later on a crater. Development costs for the mission are capped at around $850 million.</p> <p>"What really excites me about this mission is that Titan has all the ingredients needed for life," said Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division.</p> <p>Titan is a haze-covered world with a thick atmosphere. The moon has lakes of methane, mountains of ice and an ocean below the surface, making it an attractive place to explore whether its environment can support primitive life.</p> <p>"We are absolutely thrilled, and everyone is just raring to go and take the next steps in exploring Titan," said project leader Elizabeth Turtle of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.</p> <p>Titan was last studied by the international Cassini-Huygens mission. In 2017, the Cassini spacecraft plunged into Saturn, ending two decades of exploration.</p> <p>___</p> <p>Follow Jeremy Rehm on Twitter: @jrehm_sci</p> <p>___</p> <p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. More U.S. and World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Space%20Launch%20System-SLS-Nasa_1561762145226.jpg_7455311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Space%20Launch%20System-SLS-Nasa_1561762145226.jpg_7455311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Space%20Launch%20System-SLS-Nasa_1561762145226.jpg_7455311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Space%20Launch%20System-SLS-Nasa_1561762145226.jpg_7455311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/Space%20Launch%20System-SLS-Nasa_1561762145226.jpg_7455311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Block 1 cargo configuration gives NASA&rsquo;s Space Launch System the unique capability of delivering a payloads inside a cargo fairing to the Moon. &nbsp;[Courtesy: NASA]" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA: Crews working 24 hours for test launch deadline</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A NASA official says some crews are working around the clock at the space agency's rocket factory in New Orleans to meet a fall 2020 test launch deadline for a mega-rocket designed to propel astronauts toward the moon and Mars.</p><p>Deputy Administrator James Morhard said he visited the Michoud Assembly Facility at midnight and people were working on the engine section for the 212-foot (65-meter) core of the Space Launch System.</p><p>The other four sections have been assembled, and NASA says the rocket's core section is 80 percent complete.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/fourth-of-july-celebration-flyover-by-blue-angels" title="Trump's Fourth of July celebration to feature flyover by Blue Angels" data-articleId="415315153" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/05/11/blue%20angels%201_1526082955001.jpg_5495763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump's Fourth of July celebration to feature flyover by Blue Angels</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Interior Department says a Fourth of July celebration featuring President Donald Trump will include a flight demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.</p><p>The "Salute to America" event will honor the nation's five service branches with music, military demonstrations and a fireworks display, as well as a speech by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial.</p><p>Participants include the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, U.S. Army Band, Armed Forces Chorus, U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and others.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-arrested-for-murder-of-70-year-old-vietnam-veteran" title="Teen arrested for murder of 70-year-old Vietnam veteran" data-articleId="415350380" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/28/wjbk_teen%20kills%20elderly_062819_1561753079852.jpg_7454730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen arrested for murder of 70-year-old Vietnam veteran</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The teen who was charged with shooting and killing an elderly man after his granddaughter snuck him into her house has been arrested.</p><p>David Kentrell Williams was arraigned June 27. He's been charged with one count of 2nd Degree murder and the one count of a felony weapon possession.</p><p>According to police, the 17-year-old came over to the victim's house after his girlfriend snuck him inside. That's when Williams got in an argument with Jamie Mintz, a 70-year-old Vietnam veteran. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/soooooooo%20sorry%20for%20your%20loss_1561764104515.png_7455435_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;photo&#x20;on&#x20;Twitter&#x20;went&#x20;viral&#x20;shows&#x20;someone&#x20;quitting&#x20;their&#x20;job&#x20;by&#x20;handing&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;sympathy&#x20;card&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;h&#x2e;&#x2f;Twitter&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘So sorry for your loss': Employee quits job by turning in sympathy card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tech-up-before-texting-and-driving-law-takes-hold" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/bluetooth-auto_1561763914013_7455346_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tech-up before texting and driving law takes hold</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/questions-raised-after-elderly-woman-detained-accused-of-slapping-adult-daughter" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/28/elderly-Laura%20Falls-arrest_1561763721323.jpg_7455334_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Questions raised after elderly woman detained, accused of slapping adult daughter</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/man-charged-for-allegedly-punching-dog-until-it-was-unconscious" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Thomas%20Anderson%20Mug_1561760407920.jpg_7455225_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Thomas&#x20;Wayne&#x20;Anderson&#x2c;&#x20;48&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;Muskegon&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arraigned&#x20;Thursday&#x20;in&#x20;Oceana&#x20;County&#x20;District&#x20;Court&#x20;and&#x20;facing&#x20;animal&#x20;cruelty&#x20;charges&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;FOX&#x20;17&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Oceana&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man charged for allegedly punching dog until it was unconscious</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/las-vegas-city-program-allows-parking-tickets-to-be-paid-with-pens-pencils-erasers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/GettyImages-105111270%20THUMB_1561759815563.jpg_7455216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 