- Altamonte Springs police officers arrested the woman accused of crashing into a family riding their bicycles, killing a baby girl and critically injuring her parents. Almost two months later, her mother is speaking out about their pain.

Wheelchair bound and surrounded by family, Shannon Zisa is constantly reliving the worst day of her life -- when a car veered off the road striking her family when they were out for a bicycle ride.

“I have a terrible time with some memory,” Zisa said. “I am in counseling for PTSD because I remember that night.”

Meanwhile, her husband Dane, may have no memory of the night their 18-month-old daughter Adalyn was killed, or the past several years.

“My husband is actually undergoing another brain procedure,” she said.

Shona Lynn Wallace was charged with DUI manslaughter. Toxicology found evidence of marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and nordiazepam in her system. She is being held on no bond.

“I am thankful the police department was able to arrest her and to take her off of the streets, so she cannot do this to another family,” Zisa said.

To make matters worse, Wallace was uninsured. Leaving the Zisa family with mounting medical bills.

“I spend a lot of time with Dane,” Zisa said. “Sometimes he seems to remember the song we danced to at our wedding. So I play it regularly.”

Zisa shared precious photos of Adalyn and Dane with FOX 35.

“She absolutely loved him,” she said. “Adored him. But she was a momma’s girl.”

Now, she is left to plan Adalyn’s funeral.

“No parent should have to bury their child, especially to do it without their spouse,” Zisa said. “I hope that one day we will walk out of that hospital together and that we can fill our home with laughter again.”

She said she is not worrying about tomorrow, but living through each minute as it comes.

A Go Fund Me page is collecting donations for the Zisa Family to help with medical expenses and Adalyn’s funeral.