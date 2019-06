- Altamonte Springs police is investigating a fatal crash involving a child.

Officers say the crash happened on Maitland Boulevard and Eden Park Road at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the crash involved a vehicle that hit three pedestrians.

Officials say a 36-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 4-month-old baby were involved in the crash. They say the child died. The man and woman are both in critical condition.

Police say the family was on the sidewalk on bicycles when they were hit. They say the child's father was towing the baby in a family trailer behind his bike.

Officials say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.