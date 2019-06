Photo credit: Tyler Seibel Photo credit: Tyler Seibel

- Swimmers at Pensacola Beach got a surprise when they were greeted by a large manatee moving through the water near the shoreline on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Seibel recorded the video as the manatee swam right by him.

"Dude, forget SeaWorld. Pensacola is where it's at!" Seibel says in the video.

He tells Fox 35 that at first, he wasn't sure what it was.

"Yeah it was cool! I thought it was a walrus!"

Seibel says the manatee continued to swim near the shore for awhile before taking off further into the ocean.

