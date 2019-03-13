< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Flake-mary-high-school-student-shoots-kills-self-on-campus width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Lake Mary High School student shoots, kills self on campus class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 13 2019 01:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-394604480" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb left"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0">3 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/police%20lake%20mary_1552487161396.png_6886586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/police%20lake%20mary_1552487161396.png_6886586_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="police lake mary_1552487161396.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/WOFL_lake%20mary%20high%20school%20shooting%201_031319_1552491072090.png_6886921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_lake mary high school shooting 1_031319_1552491072090.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/WOFL_lake%20mary%20high%20school%20shooting%202_031319_1552491072645.png_6886922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="WOFL_lake mary high school shooting 2_031319_1552491072645.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-394604480-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/police%20lake%20mary_1552487161396.png_6886586_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="police lake mary_1552487161396.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/WOFL_lake%20mary%20high%20school%20shooting%201_031319_1552491072090.png_6886921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_lake mary high school shooting 1_031319_1552491072090.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/13/WOFL_lake%20mary%20high%20school%20shooting%202_031319_1552491072645.png_6886922_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Line of parents waiting to pick up their children." title="WOFL_lake mary high school shooting 2_031319_1552491072645.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide LAKE MARY, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO) - All classes, athletic events and after-school activities have been canceled for Thursday at Lake Mary High School after deputies say a student took her own life Wednesday morning.

Lake Mary High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a female student shot and killed herself on campus.

During a press conference, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said that a 17-year-old junior at the school asked to leave class just before 8:00 a.m. to use the restroom. Moments later, the Sheriff's Office said that a teacher reported hearing a gunshot. They said the teen had gone into the auditorium of the school and shot herself. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - All classes, athletic events and after-school activities have been canceled for Thursday at Lake Mary High School after deputies say a student took her own life Wednesday morning.</p><p>Lake Mary High School was put on lockdown Wednesday morning after a female student shot and killed herself on campus.</p><p>During a press conference, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said that a 17-year-old junior at the school asked to leave class just before 8:00 a.m. to use the restroom. Moments later, the Sheriff's Office said that a teacher reported hearing a gunshot. They said the teen had gone into the auditorium of the school and shot herself.</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="315" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FFOX35News%2Fvideos%2F1852128454891155%2F&show_text=0&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

"The two deputy sheriff's that are assigned as school resource deputies responded immediately, in less than a minute, with a school nurse in an effort to render aid to the child, unsuccessfully," said Sheriff Lemma.

The school was immediately placed on a Code Red lockdown while deputies swarmed the school. Parents of students were notified The lockdown was lifted a short time later.

Dozens of @LMHSRams parents picking up students after incident on campus. @SeminoleSO speaking at 10 AM about what happened. #fox35 pic.twitter.com/jNAiFFicZG — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) March 13, 2019







"This was an isolated incident," the Sheriff's Office said. "It is being thoroughly investigated."

No other students were hurt. The Sheriff's Office called the suicide a "horrible tragedy" and is reminding people that there are services available.

⁦@SeminoleSO⁩ isolated incident at Lake Mary High School - 17yo 11th grade student commits suicide with hand gun in auditorium #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/1IsuVEgnzF — Andrea Jackson (@AJacksonTV) March 13, 2019







"If you know someone whose struggling, or suffering, please reach out and talk to somebody."

In a statement on behalf of Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin and Lake Mary High School Principal Dr. Mickey Reynolds:

“First and foremost, our hearts are truly heavy and we are deeply saddened by the events of today. Each and every SCPS family member extend our condolences to the student’s family and to the LMHS family. As always, we are here to support you."

Students who drove to school are being allowed to leave campus on the honor's system. Parents can pick up their children at the south entrance at the football field.

Grief counselors will be available on campus on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students and staff.

.@SeminoleSO Sheriff Lemma says @LMHSRams is safe. This was an isolated incident. He says deputies will be increasing presence at campus over next few days. Grief counselors will also be available to students. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/0f5UYrhUgW — Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) March 13, 2019







