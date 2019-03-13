"The two deputy sheriff's that are assigned as school resource deputies responded immediately, in less than a minute, with a school nurse in an effort to render aid to the child, unsuccessfully," said Sheriff Lemma.
The school was immediately placed on a Code Red lockdown while deputies swarmed the school. Parents of students were notified The lockdown was lifted a short time later.
Dozens of @LMHSRams parents picking up students after incident on campus. @SeminoleSO speaking at 10 AM about what happened. #fox35 pic.twitter.com/jNAiFFicZG— Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) March 13, 2019
"This was an isolated incident," the Sheriff's Office said. "It is being thoroughly investigated."
No other students were hurt. The Sheriff's Office called the suicide a "horrible tragedy" and is reminding people that there are services available.
@SeminoleSO isolated incident at Lake Mary High School - 17yo 11th grade student commits suicide with hand gun in auditorium #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/1IsuVEgnzF— Andrea Jackson (@AJacksonTV) March 13, 2019
"If you know someone whose struggling, or suffering, please reach out and talk to somebody."
In a statement on behalf of Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin and Lake Mary High School Principal Dr. Mickey Reynolds:
“First and foremost, our hearts are truly heavy and we are deeply saddened by the events of today. Each and every SCPS family member extend our condolences to the student’s family and to the LMHS family. As always, we are here to support you."
Students who drove to school are being allowed to leave campus on the honor's system. Parents can pick up their children at the south entrance at the football field.
Grief counselors will be available on campus on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students and staff.
.@SeminoleSO Sheriff Lemma says @LMHSRams is safe. This was an isolated incident. He says deputies will be increasing presence at campus over next few days. Grief counselors will also be available to students. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/0f5UYrhUgW— Sydney Cameron (@SydneyFox35) March 13, 2019
