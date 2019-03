- Lake Mary High School went on a brief lockdown Wednesday morning as law enforcement responded to an 'isolated incident,' according to Seminole County Schools

Parents of students reported heavy police activity on the campus around 7:55 a.m. after the school went on a Code Red Lockdown.

.@LMHSRams was on a Code Red Lockdown this morning as the @SeminoleSO responded to an isolated incident on campus. Students are safe and classes have returned to normal. More details will follow when able. pic.twitter.com/qWgLQ81j94 — SCPS Info (@SCPSInfo) March 13, 2019







Seminole County Schools tells Fox 35 that the situation has been isolated and that all students are safe.

The lockdown has been lifted. The Seminole County Sheriff's Department is currently on campus investigating.

Parents can pick up students at the school's football field.

Check back for details.