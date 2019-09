- If you'd like to help with recovery efforts in the Bahamas, there are a few donation drives happening this weekend.

Fox 35's partners at Johnny's House and XL 106.7 are collecting donations on New Broad Street in Baldwin Park in Orlando.

Orlando attorney Mark NeJame is a good friend of Johnny Magic and is involved in this effort. He says there are certain items that they need the most.

"Nonperishables, items for babies and children. Medicine, hygiene products, any foods that you can pop open the can. But, anything you need for survival right now is imperative."

Clothing items will not be accepted.

All the supplies will get to the Bahamas immediately, as soon as this weekend. Monetary donations can be made directly to Global Empowerment Mission on their website. The most requested items are the following:

Waterproof bags

Heavy duty garbage bags

Tarps

Chain saws

Generators

Non perishable foods

Dry formula and dry milk products

Cleaning supplies

Hygiene products

Feminine products

Advil, Tylenol for adults and kids

Sanitizer

Hand gloves

Tents

Gatorade

Repellent

Flashlights

batteries

Can openers

Sanitizer wipes

Utensils

Candles

Pet food

Toilet paper

They are also in need of more pilots and planes to help bring the supplies to the islands. All licenses and permission are already taken care of. Any pilots or planes that are available can call 347-565-4459 for more information.

The donation drive is happening Friday, Sept. 6, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 4900 New Broad Street in Orlando across from Gator's Dockside.

Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando is also serving as a donation drop-off location at 100 West Livingston Street. Donations of toiletries, bottled water, new or gently used clothing, bedding and shoes will be collected and shipped out to the Bahamas.

The drive ends on Thursday, September 12. Those who fill and donate a large 13-gallon bag will be given a $50 Hart and Huntington Orlando tattoo voucher and a FREE Appetizer card (while supplies last).

For a list on other ways you can help, go HERE.