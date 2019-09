- As Hurricane Humberto strengthens and moves away from the United States, dry air will filter into Central Florida.

Expect northerly winds, sunny skies, and above-average temperatures in the mid-90s on Tuesday.

As of 5:00 a.m., Humberto is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm is moving east northeast at 8 mph, and is expected to pick up forward speed according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The storm is also expected to strengthen, becoming a Major Category 3 hurricane by 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to the latest NHC track.

Humberto will approach Bermuda by Wednesday night. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda. This means tropical storm conditions, (winds of 39 mph and above) are possible within 48 hours.

Humberto is a large storm.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center of circulation, and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. Large swells generated by Humberto will effect the Bahamas, as well as the Southeast U.S., from east-central Florida to North Carolina for the next couple of days.

Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are possible.

A small low pressure system located about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The system is moving slowly northwestward and has a 90% chance of development in the next 5 days.

The next tropical storm will be called Imelda.

