By Robert Guaderrama 
Posted Jun 13 2019 04:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 06:02PM EDT src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Orlando unites on anniversary of Pulse shooting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/governor-desantis-revises-pulse-proclamation-after-criticism"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/12/desantis%20getty_1560361626212.png_7388047_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>DeSantis revises Pulse proclamation</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/lawmakers-push-to-make-pulse-a-national-memorial"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/pulse-national-memorial-bill_1560212359924_7380319_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawmakers push to make Pulse a national memorial</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/people-unite-to-form-giant-heart-in-downtown-orlando-tribute-for-pulse-victims"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/downtown%20orlando%20heart_1560109791959.png_7368143_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>People unite to form giant heart in Orlando</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/pulse-art-exhibit-on-display-to-honor-victims"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/pulse-art-exhibit_1559349959583_7340541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Pulse art exhibit on display to honor victims</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLERMONT, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A Lake County Church is at the center of controversy for a conference it is hosting this weekend.</p> <p>Revival Baptist Church in Clermont is hosting the, “Make America Straight Again” conference between June 14th and 16th at an undisclosed location. The conference has struck a chord with the Greater-Orlando community, as it is being held just a few days after the <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/orlando-unites-on-third-anniversary-of-pulse-nightclub-shooting">third anniversary of the Pulse tragedy</a>.</p> <p>“We want America to put the homosexuals back in the closet,” said Pastor Patrick Boyle, Pastor of Revival Baptist Church.</p> <p>Pastor Patrick Boyle of Revival Baptist Church expects about 300 people from around the Country to attend the three-day conference.</p> <p>“It’s a conference geared towards, as a local church standing against the agenda of the LGBTQ community,” said Boyle.</p> <p>The Church is a vocal advocate for capital punishment for homosexuals. Boyle said he chose the date, not because of the Pulse anniversary but because June is Gay Pride month.</p> <p>“It’s gay pride month in Orlando and they’re out there advocating their cause. We have every right to advocate ours,” said Boyle.</p> <p>Protests are already planned. C.K. Blackwood is one of the organizers of the protest and says about 20 to 30 people have committed to a peaceful protest of the event.</p> <p>“We need to send a message out that in this city of all times, of all cities of all time periods, we need to put a message out that love is greater and love is better,” said C.K. Blackwood, protest organizer.</p> <p>The Church has also received threats, so Boyle wanted to hire Lake County deputies. His request was denied by the Sheriff’s Office. The Office released the following statement:</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“First, it appears as though the organization disparages homosexuals and will be targeting them during the group’s conference this week.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>Furthermore, the fact that the timing of this conference coincides with the three-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in nearby Orlando did not go unnoticed by our staff. We felt as though the timing of the conference is in poor taste and we chose not to allow the group to hire our deputies. </em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>We are, however, aware of the potential for protests and are currently discussing the possibility of an increased presence in general for the event in order to ensure everything remains peaceful.”</em></p> <p>Boyle was surprised to hear the reason.</p> <p>“I mean, oh, you don’t believe politically like I do, so I can’t come protect you? Florida man arrested, accused of sexual battery on 3-year-old boy
Posted Jun 13 2019 01:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 01:13PM EDT
A Cocoa man already in jail is facing more charges after allegedly sexually battering a child.
Detectives arrested Jamal Davis, 26, on Wednesday. Davis is suspected of abusing a now 3-year-old boy. Authorities say the abuse may have been going on for years. 
He's now facing additional life felonies. Veteran accidentally cuts off driver, gets shot and killed when he tries to apologize
By FOX 13 News staff 
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:30AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 01:02PM EDT
Police in South Florida said a veteran was shot and killed in a road rage incident when he tried to apologize for cutting off another car in traffic.
Investigators said 41-year-old retired U.S. Marine Keith Byrne was driving his work truck in Davie on Friday afternoon when he accidentally cut off a BMW before both cars approached a red light.
Byrne, who was on the phone with a friend at the time, said he was going to say sorry to the other driver, WSVN reports. Wesley Chapel family surprised to see bobcat in their backyard
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 13 2019 11:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 02:38PM EDT
For the first time, a Wesley Chapel family set their eyes on a bobcat – and it all happened in their own backyard.
Celisse Smith observed the small bobcat scoping the perimeter in her Seven Oaks neighborhood, and captured it all on video Wednesday. She told FOX 13 it looked like it was on the prowl, maybe even for a rabbit that has been spotted in the preserve recently. 
"I've heard about other people in our area seeing [bobcats]," she said, "but this was a first for us!" 