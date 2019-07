- Another day, another outrageous Florida man story.

This time, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man on July 4 who was pretending to be a cop and ended up pulling over a real deputy.

According to the sheriff's office, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Barry Lee Hastings Jr., 35, pulled behind an off-duty deputy from Lee County on Interstate 4 and flashed his white and amber lights.

After the real deputy pulled over, Hastings reportedly went up to his vehicle and warned him to "slow down."

When the deputy asked for Hastings credentials, Hastings reportedly told him that he left those back at the office and told the deputy the follow him back to the 'station' so he could show them to him.

The deputy then dialed 911 and Hastings drove off down I-4 eastbound before being stopped by a deputy.

Upon searching Hastings vehicle, deputies said they found a functional siren box along with a citizens band radio.

Hastings is charged with impersonating a public officer.