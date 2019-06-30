After police posted the mugshot and news release on Facebook, users began to leave comments about Lopez's appearance. This prompted the sheriff's office to leave a note in the release, pleading for civility.
"Even though this individual has been charged for committing a crime, he is still someone's child/family member," the department wrote. "It is obvious that he has suffered some type of injury. Please refrain from making jokes/negative comments. Have a blessed day."
A majority of users echoed the department's statement and condemned those leaving making jokes about Lopez's appearance.
Orange County firefighters helped rescue a cat from an overnight fire.
Firefighters say they gave Neptune, the cat, oxygen as a precaution.
The fire was at an apartment complex on Stable Drive.
Authorities say a Florida couple had a toddler girl inside a roach-infested car while they were using drugs.
The DeLand Police Department arrested David Dexter, 30, and Christian Wilson, 28, on child abuse and drug possession charges. The 2-year-old girl was turned over to family after receiving care for a neck wound from a cigarette burn that had attracted insects.
A statement said officers noticed drug paraphernalia when they approached the car Tuesday after seeing a child and two adults inside when the temperature was 104 degrees. Officers found a needle and bottle cap with an opioid, spoiled food, dirty diapers, and roaches and other insects on the seats.
Toll House is taking the "cook" out of cookie.
Raw cookie dough has always been a popular snack food, but it hasn't always been safe. Health officials warn that it can cause sickness and infections, such as salmonella. While that hasn't stopped a lot of people from risking it over the years, several companies have introduced safe-to-eat raw cookie dough over the last few years.
