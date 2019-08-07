Tyler started the project in his hometown of Bratt, Florida after meeting some officers at a local store and buying them donuts.
"I decided that I wanted to give donuts to all the cops in America," Carach wrote on his Facebook page. "My mom says that she doesn't know if I can give donuts to every single cop, but that she will help me give them to as many as possible and come up with other ways to say THANK YOU to our protectors everywhere."
With the help from generous donations on his website idonutneedareasontothankacop.com, he has given away about 80,000 donuts to individual officers during his mission.
This week, Tyler visited the last state on his journey, Hawaii, where he spent a few days visiting officers and talking about his project.
"First event in Hawaii (state 50) was a huge success! I loved meeting and hanging out with all the officers and serving them some yummy donuts," he wrote on Facebook.
Tyler said he hopes to become a K-9 officer one day.
Posted Aug 07 2019 04:05PM EDT
Floridians continue hanging up on traditional phone service.
With cell phones in hand --- or in their back pockets --- and access to broadband technology, hundreds of thousands of Florida residents and businesses stopped using landline phones in 2018, a new state report on the telecommunications industry shows.
The trend of cutting phone cords has been happening for years. Nevertheless, the report includes numbers that illustrate the extent of the shift: For example, traditional wirelines declined in the state from about 2.5 million in December 2017 to 1.9 million in December 2018. They dropped by 1.9 million, or about half, from 2014 to 2018.
Posted Aug 07 2019 03:25PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 03:28PM EDT
25 children got to go to Walt Disney World for the first time thanks to the Cocoa Police Department.
The Cocoa Police Department said that on Tuesday, some of their officers and staff took 25 children to Walt Disney World.
The kids on the bus said that this was their first time going to Walt Disney World. The kids selected to go on the trip were selected through by their school's principals and teachers.
Posted Aug 07 2019 02:36PM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 02:37PM EDT
A Florida sheriff is responding to mass shootings by offering advanced firearms training to concealed weapons permit holders.
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate's statement says he hopes a mass shooting doesn't happen in his Florida Panhandle jurisdiction, but he wants permit holders to be prepared to be "a good guy with a gun."
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that the courses will involve shooting scenarios as well as mental and physical training.