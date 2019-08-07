< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=20890989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422624230" data-article-version="1.0">Florida boy thanks cops in all 50 states by bringing them donuts</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:19PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div>
<div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center">
<div id="relatedHeadlines-422624230" style="display: none;">
</div>
<p><strong class='dateline'>BRATT, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - An 11-year-old Florida boy is on a mission to thank police officers in all 50 states for the hard work they do.</p><p>Tyler Carach is 'The Donut Boy.' He has been traveling around the country bringing the delicious sweet treats to police officers.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="707" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FIDONUTneedareasontothankacop%2Fposts%2F2726577564249925&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

Tyler started the project in his hometown of Bratt, Florida after meeting some officers at a local store and buying them donuts.

"I decided that I wanted to give donuts to all the cops in America," Carach wrote on his Facebook page. "My mom says that she doesn't know if I can give donuts to every single cop, but that she will help me give them to as many as possible and come up with other ways to say THANK YOU to our protectors everywhere."

With the help from generous donations on his website idonutneedareasontothankacop.com, he has given away about 80,000 donuts to individual officers during his mission.

This week, Tyler visited the last state on his journey, Hawaii, where he spent a few days visiting officers and talking about his project.

"First event in Hawaii (state 50) was a huge success! I loved meeting and hanging out with all the officers and serving them some yummy donuts," he wrote on Facebook.

Tyler said he hopes to become a K-9 officer one day.

