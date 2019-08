- An 11-year-old Florida boy is on a mission to thank police officers in all 50 states for the hard work they do.

Tyler Carach is 'The Donut Boy.' He has been traveling around the country bringing the delicious sweet treats to police officers.

Tyler started the project in his hometown of Bratt, Florida after meeting some officers at a local store and buying them donuts.

"I decided that I wanted to give donuts to all the cops in America," Carach wrote on his Facebook page. "My mom says that she doesn't know if I can give donuts to every single cop, but that she will help me give them to as many as possible and come up with other ways to say THANK YOU to our protectors everywhere."

With the help from generous donations on his website idonutneedareasontothankacop.com, he has given away about 80,000 donuts to individual officers during his mission.

This week, Tyler visited the last state on his journey, Hawaii, where he spent a few days visiting officers and talking about his project.

"First event in Hawaii (state 50) was a huge success! I loved meeting and hanging out with all the officers and serving them some yummy donuts," he wrote on Facebook.

Tyler said he hopes to become a K-9 officer one day.

