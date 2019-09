- Duke Energy will have about 3,000 line and tree trimming trucks from across the United States meet at a 135-acre pasture in the Villages on Monday morning.

They said that the trucks will refuel their trucks and check supplies while there. They will also board a bus to a nearby hotel to get a good night's sleep to be ready to restore power if Dorian hits Florida.

Duke Energy reportedly has more than 670,000 customers in Central Florida, including Orange, Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties. They have another 66,000 customers in Marion County and another 86,000 customers in Lake County.

Hurricane Dorian is currently moving west as a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and even higher wind gusts.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.