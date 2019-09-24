"These fun and flavorful options are made from plant-based ingredients like vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and legumes – and are made without animal meat, dairy, eggs or honey," according to Disney Parks Blog. "From comfort-food classics to exciting new dishes for the adventurer in all of us, everyone will find something to delight their tastebuds."
A green leaf next to the more than 400 new vegan menu items will allow customers to easily identify the plant-based options.
Some of the new tasty treats that vegans can look forward to include:
According to Nielsen, 39% of Americans are actively trying to eat more plant-based foods.
Posted Sep 24 2019 05:16PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 05:29PM EDT
An alarming photo has led to an investigation by Orange County Public Schools.
The photo showed one of the county's school buses with six students onboard, feet from being hit by a passing SunRail train. The crossing arm seen resting on the roof of the bus.
It happened Thursday evening at the Fairbanks railroad crossing in Winter Park. The News Station obtained the photo and alerted the School District.
Posted Sep 24 2019 02:33PM EDT
Updated Sep 24 2019 05:02PM EDT
An image of young man praying over a Florida deputy is warming hearts around the nation.
Justine Tucker, the wife of the deputy, said that on Saturday night, a young man named Juan came up to their table at Zaxby's. He asked her husband Cameron, who is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, if he could pray over him and for his protection.
She added that "after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman."
Posted Sep 24 2019 01:28PM EDT
State regulators will hold a hearing next week on a proposal that could lead to reduced workers’ compensation insurance rates for businesses.
The state Office of Insurance Regulation has scheduled a hearing Oct. 4 in the Capitol on a filing by the National Council on Compensation Insurance that would lead to an average 5.4 percent rate decrease for employers, effective Jan. 1, according to a notice posted Tuesday in the Florida Administrative Register.
The National Council on Compensation Insurance, commonly known as NCCI, files rate proposals each year for the workers’ compensation insurance industry. It filed the proposed reduction last month, with regulators required to review and sign off on any rate changes.