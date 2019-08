- Thousands of people are rushing to the stores to stock up on hurricane supplies.

Several stores are running low on water while others are completely out. Officials recommend having one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days.

Stores like The Home Depot are expecting a rush of customers buying generators, flashlights and batteries.

It is recommended that people buy at least three days-worth of non-perishable food items including canned meats, fruits and vegetables.

People should also have a first-aid kit, tools and emergency supplies on hand.

You can find a list of locations where you can stock up on sandbags HERE.

Build a hurricane kit HERE.

For the latest on Dorian, visit ORLANDOHURRICANE.com.

You can also monitor the tropics with the Fox 35 Weather App.