Hurricane Dorian made landfall in North Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 storm.
Posted Sep 09 2019 07:19AM EDT
The trial for accused cop killer Everett Miller continues on Monday in Osceola County.
Everett Miller is accused of gunning down two Kissimmee police officers two years ago. 26-year-old Officer Matthew Baxter and 36-year-old Sergeant Sam Howard were responding to a call of suspicious activity in downtown Kissimmee when a scuffle led to the officers being shot. Neither officer was able to fire their weapons. Accused cop killer Miller was found hiding in a nearby bar.
Last week, the jury heard emotional testimony from the responding officers who tried to save Baxter and Howard's lives. They also heard from the medical examiner , who told the jury that Howard had been shot in the head twice at close range.
Posted Sep 09 2019 05:37AM EDT
Updated Sep 09 2019 05:57AM EDT
The Oviedo Mall is accepting donations to help people in the Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian devastated much of the islands.
From September 9th to 13th between 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., people can drop off donations at the mall management office located near Claire's in the mall's west wing.
All donated items will be taken to non-profit organization Harvest Time International for distribution.
Posted Sep 08 2019 10:51PM EDT
Updated Sep 08 2019 10:52PM EDT
Pilots are making flight after flight to the Bahamas to bring supplies to the people affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The News Station's Samantha Sosa spoke to one organization that returned from the Bahamas on Saturday night and described what they saw.