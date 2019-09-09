The trial for accused cop killer Everett Miller continues on Monday in Osceola County.

Everett Miller is accused of gunning down two Kissimmee police officers two years ago. 26-year-old Officer Matthew Baxter and 36-year-old Sergeant Sam Howard were responding to a call of suspicious activity in downtown Kissimmee when a scuffle led to the officers being shot. Neither officer was able to fire their weapons. Accused cop killer Miller was found hiding in a nearby bar.

Last week, the jury heard emotional testimony from the responding officers who tried to save Baxter and Howard's lives. They also heard from the medical examiner , who told the jury that Howard had been shot in the head twice at close range.