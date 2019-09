- Hurricane Dorian has come ashore at Cape Hatteras on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, marking its first U.S. landfall since it slammed into the Bahamas days ago.

Dorian sideswiped most of the Southeast seaboard from Florida to Carolinas in recent days before its eye made landfall Friday morning.

At 9 a.m. EDT, the storm’s center was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph).

On Thursday, Dorian raked the Carolina coast with howling winds and heavy rain, spinning off tornadoes and knocking out power to more than 200,000 homes and businesses.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian is expected to accelerate as it moves off extreme southeastern New England sometime Friday night and early Saturday before a weekend approach to Nova Scotia in Canada.

#Dorian has made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 835 AM EDT. Maximum sustained winds were estimated near 90 mph (150 km/h), and the estimated minimum central pressure was 956 mb (28.23 inches). More: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/IgOso4dvvs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 6, 2019

After leaving at least 30 people dead when it slammed the Bahamas with 185 mph (295 kph) winds, Dorian swept past Florida at a relatively safe distance, grazed Georgia, and then hugged the South Carolina-North Carolina coastline.

