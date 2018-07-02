< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alligators seen dragging 'badly decomposed' body into Florida lake
Posted Jul 05 2019 08:55AM EDT
Updated Jul 05 2019 08:56AM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Alligators seen dragging 'badly decomposed' body into Florida lake&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/alligators-seen-dragging-badly-decomposed-body-into-florida-lake" data-title="Alligators seen dragging 'badly decomposed' body into Florida lake" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/alligators-seen-dragging-badly-decomposed-body-into-florida-lake" addthis:title="Alligators seen dragging 'badly decomposed' body into Florida lake"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416410894.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416410894");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416410894-344119020"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE PHOTO -- Image Courtesy of Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE PHOTO -- Image Courtesy of Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416410894-344119020" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE PHOTO -- Image Courtesy of Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE PHOTO -- Image Courtesy of Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416410894" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - A body discovered in a Florida lake Thursday was "badly decomposed," police said, and witnesses described seeing a swarm of alligators drag it into the water.</p><p>The body was found in Lake Maggiore's mangroves in St. Petersburg at around 8 a.m., according to the Tampa Bay Times.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/11-foot-alligator-breaks-into-florida-home"><strong>RELATED: 11-foot alligator breaks into Florida home</strong></a></p><p>"We're unable to tell anything about it — gender or race or anything," St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said.</p><p>Otis Crawford and his partner Patricia Kays told the Tampa Bay Times they were near the lake eating breakfast when they saw about 10 alligators dragging the body through the water.</p><p>"I saw an alligator take a chunk out of [the body], throw it up in the air and catch it and eat it," Kays told the paper. "I had to go back to the car after that. I couldn't watch it anymore."</p><p>St. Petersburg Fire Rescue removed the body from the lake and a search of the water for any personal belongings came up empty.</p><p>Police were still investigating the incident and stopped short of calling it an alligator attack, according to FOX13 News.</p><p>"At this time we cannot call it an alligator attack -- simply that there were alligators around the body when we found it and that made it a little more difficult in getting to it," Fernandez said.</p><p><strong>Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com</strong></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man posing as cop pulls over real deputy, tells him to 'slow down'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 09:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another day, another outrageous Florida man story.</p><p>This time, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man on July 4 who was pretending to be a cop and ended up pulling over a real deputy.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Barry Lee Hastings Jr., 35, pulled behind an off-duty deputy from Lee County on Interstate 4 and flashed his white and amber lights.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/salvage-crew-works-to-pull-trucks-out-of-huge-hole-that-swallowed-them" title="Salvage crew works to pull trucks out of huge hole that swallowed them" data-articleId="416395234" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trucks_pulled_out_of_giant_hole_near_OIA_0_7477877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trucks_pulled_out_of_giant_hole_near_OIA_0_7477877_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trucks_pulled_out_of_giant_hole_near_OIA_0_7477877_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trucks_pulled_out_of_giant_hole_near_OIA_0_7477877_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Trucks_pulled_out_of_giant_hole_near_OIA_0_7477877_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 6 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salvage crew works to pull trucks out of huge hole that swallowed them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Trezza, FOX 35 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:47AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Salvage crews with two trucks worked to pull vehicles from water after a road collapsed on private property in Orange County.</p><p>“It's a little bit of a challenge but we can do it,” said Eli Perez, a tow truck operator.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/father-awarded-custody-of-baby-found-in-florida-trash-bin-1" title="Father awarded custody of baby found in Florida trash bin" data-articleId="416393922" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Father awarded custody of baby found in Florida trash bin</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:34AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 06:36AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p> Almost two months after a newborn was found in a trash bin at an apartment complex, a Florida judge has allowed the child's father to take her home.</p><p>The Palm Beach Post reports 34-year-old Carlos Jimenez Martins will name the little girl Sarah Jimenez Carvalho.</p><p>Her 34-year-old mother Rafaelle Alessandra Carvalho Sousa remains in jail, charged with child abuse and attempted murder.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_3890802_1.3"> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-app-download"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="hide-for-large-up"> <a href="/news/12170291-story">Get the New Weather App Now!</a> </div> <div class="show-for-large-up"> <h3>Get the App Now! <a href="/news/12170291-story">Click Here ›</a></h3> <a class="app-icon" href="/news/12170291-story"><img src="http://198.1.72.241/web/news/images/fox-weather-app-icon_NEW.jpg" alt=""/></a> </div> </div> </section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5624_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5624"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/man-arrested-after-burning-american-flag-outside-walmart"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Jay Weirich" title="burning flag for web_1562325339265.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man arrested after burning American flag outside Walmart</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/salvage-crew-works-to-pull-trucks-out-of-huge-hole-that-swallowed-them"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/truckss_1562323399176_7477690_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="truckss_1562323399176.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Salvage crew works to pull trucks out of huge hole that swallowed them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/13-year-old-accused-of-shooting-killing-winter-garden-man-to-face-judge"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/bostic%20for%20web_1562260703859.png_7476522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bostic for web_1562260703859.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>13-year-old accused of shooting, killing Winter Garden man to face judge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-july-5-2019"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Weather_forecast__July_5__2019_0_7478280_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather_forecast__July_5__2019_0_20190705142317"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast: July 5, 2019</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-pride-to-host-2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-final-watch-party-at-lake-eola" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WorldCupWatchParty_Matchup_FB-Final-070719%20_OP_1_CP__1562192737464.jpg_7473741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WorldCupWatchParty_Matchup_FB-Final-070719%20_OP_1_CP__1562192737464.jpg_7473741_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WorldCupWatchParty_Matchup_FB-Final-070719%20_OP_1_CP__1562192737464.jpg_7473741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WorldCupWatchParty_Matchup_FB-Final-070719%20_OP_1_CP__1562192737464.jpg_7473741_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/WorldCupWatchParty_Matchup_FB-Final-070719%20_OP_1_CP__1562192737464.jpg_7473741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Orlando Pride to Host 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Final Watch Party at Lake Eola</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-posing-as-cop-pulls-over-real-deputy-tells-him-to-slow-down-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/Barry%20Lee%20Hastings_1562333330853.png_7478177_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man posing as cop pulls over real deputy, tells him to 'slow down'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-calls-americas-story-the-greatest-political-journey" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/05/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20Salute%20to%20America%202_1562332446051.jpg_7478065_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;addresses&#x20;his&#x20;remarks&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Salute&#x20;to&#x20;America&#x20;event&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Lincoln&#x20;Memorial&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;D&#x2e;C&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joyce&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Boghosian&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump calls America's story ‘the greatest political journey'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/alligators-seen-dragging-badly-decomposed-body-into-florida-lake" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/07/02/GETTY%20alligator_1530545847551.png_5745363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;PHOTO&#x20;--&#x20;Image&#x20;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Alligators seen dragging 'badly decomposed' body into Florida lake</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/man-arrested-after-burning-american-flag-outside-walmart" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/05/burning%20flag%20for%20web_1562325339265.png_7478001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;and&#x20;video&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jay&#x20;Weirich" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man arrested after burning American flag outside Walmart</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div 