- A 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing a Winter Garden man on July 4th will go before a judge Friday.

Vamari Bostic turned himself in to authorities.

The Winter Garden Police Department says Bostic is accused of killing 25-year-old James Bacon. He was shot in the stomach and killed around 2 a.m. near West Crown Point Road and Edgeway Drive on Thursday. According to investigators, Bacon was shot in front of his family.

"Officers attempted CPR, and EMS transported the individual to the hospital, but attempts to revive the victim were unsuccessful," police said.

Bacon's cousin says that the teen and his cousin had been fighting for weeks when the shooting happened. His family held a vigil for him on Thursday night.

Police say the boy is charged with first-degree murder. It will be up to the State Attorney's Office to decide if Bostic will be tried as an adult.

Bacon's mother says she's not angry and she's forgiving the 13-year-old.

"Not only did I lose my son, the other child's mother is suffering as well. I just can't hold hate in my heart for nobody right now."