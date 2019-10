- Three specialists from the Army Corps of Engineers have been on the ground for the past few days, looking at the military items that have been dug up and talking to ALS patients who say it's the buried junk that made them sick.

David Jackson was interviewed by the Corps.

Jackson has a collection of old record players, and he used to tinker with them, but now he's in a weak condition and his hands don't work like they used to. He has ALS.

Jackson and other neighbors who have been diagnosed believe the World War II era parts buried under their properties are to blame.

But, last month residents of South Patrick Shores got some welcome news.

The federal government declared them a FUDS area. That's ‘formerly used defense site, the first official acknowledgement in decades.

"I told them I'd like to see it safe for all of the kids and everybody in the neighborhood," Jackson said.

Jackson and his neighbors say history has taught them nothing in this process happens quickly and it could be years before the clean-up starts.

The Corps says it will take months to assess the yards in South Patrick Shores, then a plan for dealing with the contamination will be made, but there's no timetable.