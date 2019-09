- With Hurricane Dorian projected to track north, Orlando International airport officials now say it will be business as usual at the airport on Monday, and they will not close – as they had previously planned. Sunday's travelers were relieved at the news - but still cautious.

"That makes me happy," said traveler Claire Burch, "I hope it doesn't hit us, but we do live in the coastal area so we're taking extra precautions."

Burch, who lives in St. Augustine, said she was taking no chances. "I'm hopeful it won't his St. Augustine, but we've had bad experiences in the past with Irma and Matthew, so we decided to evacuate."

Now, people have an extra day to catch those flights. Airport officials said they made the decision after closely tracking Dorian's path and consulting with the FAA and Air Traffic Control. They warn though that Dorian continues to be a powerful and unpredictable storm, and they'll be closely watching weather conditions to see if they need to make any adjustments to their plans. Visitors like Michael Corso said that was wise.

"You can't really track these things till they get closer to the coast so it didn't really impact our stay here too much," Corso said.

Besides Orlando International, the Sanford airport will also remain open, and Melbourne's airport will be open Monday until 6pm and monitor conditions after that. The Daytona Beach airport, though, will close Sunday night and stay closed until further notice. Many travelers say they were leaving anyway, just in case.

"We are terrified! We live in Brazil," said Lais Cassaro, Visiting from Brazil, "we don't have these things there."

Airport officials said that even though they were open for business it's possible that individual airlines could have their own delays or cancellations because of the storm. They strongly suggested contacting your airline if you have a flight Monday to get the latest details.



