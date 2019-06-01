The drink special will be available starting June 1 through June 31 at participating Applebee's nationwide.
"Served in a 10-ounce mug with vodka, TROPICANA Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice, this drink will give you even more reasons to wish summer lasted all year long."
So grab your drinking buddies and enjoy!
Hold on tight: a new roller coaster is coming to SeaWorld Orlando.
The theme park released a teaser trailer of their new attraction which is set to open in 2020.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is tweeting in support of LGBT people to mark LGBT Pride Month. His tweets come one week after his administration moved to revoke newly won health care discrimination protections for transgender people.
As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals....
Are you feeling lucky?
No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so now the jackpot has jumped to a massive $475 million!
While dreaming about quitting your job and buying an island sounds great, for most of us, they will just remain dreams. Your odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million.