- A Florida man was arrested after cocaine was spotted on his nose during a traffic stop.

On Monday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle where 20-year-old Fabricio Tueros Jimenez was the passenger. One of the deputies immediately noticed that Jimenez had a white powdery susbtance on his nose, which she recognized to be cocaine.

Jimenez's nose was swabbed and a test reportedly yielded postive results for cocaine content. Jimenez was searched and cocaine was found on him. Deputies also located a backpack that contained 250 grams of Marijuana and 13 Xanax pills.

Despite their findings, deputies said that Jimenez said that the cocaine on his nose was not his. He was arrested nonetheless.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.