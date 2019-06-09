His mother described his reaction on Facebook, saying “you should have seen the SMILE on his face. It was incredible.” Unfortunately, the ride broke down just as they were about to get their turn. “When it was almost our turn to board, and he could see the end in sight, the vehicles right in front of us, we got the news that the ride had broken down. Everyone was very nicely asked to exit. And Ralph, understandably, lost it. (Wouldn't you?). My husband and I know the signs. We could see it coming, like an oncoming train. And yet we couldn't dodge out of the way. There was nowhere else to go. The autistic meltdown was going to happen. And happen it did.”
As everyone was attempting to exit the ride, Ralph's mother says he collapsed and began hyperventilating and struggling to breathe. At this point, a Universal Studios employee came over, and what she did next shocked Koppelman.
“(Jen) got down on the floor with him,” her post says. “She rested next to him while he cried his heart out, and she helped him breathe again. She spoke to him so calmly, and while he screamed and sobbed, she gently kept encouraging him to let it all out. She told people to keep on walking around them, so they would stop standing there and staring. And then she told him it was okay for him to be sad and feel this way. She understood. She would feel the same way too. His feelings were validated. And she told him he could lay there with her as long as he needed to until he felt better.”
When Ralph eventually calmed down, Jen reportedly told him he could have something from the gift shop. While she apparently told him he could have anything worth up to $50, all Ralph asked for was a Spider-Man notebook and a small ID tag. He then smiled and thanked Jen, much to his mom’s amazement.
A motorcyclist died on Sunday after lightning struck his helmet.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a bolt of lightning struck a motorcyclist's helmet while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 27. This caused the driver to leave the roadway.
The driver did not survive the incident. FHP said that the helmet has burn marks and cracks on it.
People stood side by side, forming a giant heart in the heart of downtown Orlando. Hundreds came together in the name of love, kindness, and unity, before the anniversary of the Pulse shooting.
“Showing support for our community,” said Robin Eller, who attended the event.
Just days before the third anniversary of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in which 49 people died, Mayor Buddy Dyer announced a new partnership aimed at helping survivors. Barnie's Coffee unveiled their “49” blend, with proceeds from the sale going to the One Orlando Alliance.
After locating a stolen van, deputies in Volusia County arrested a suspect they said has been on a county-wide crime spree.
Deputies said that 18-year-old Jeremy Jones is accused of grand theft, stealing a firearm, and an armed burglary during the past two months. Deputies say that they found stolen items in the van they recovered, which led them back to Jones.
Jones is being held on a $230,000 bond in the Volusia County Jail.