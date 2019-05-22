A homeowner in Altadena was surprised to find that a cat, probably belonging to a neighbor, had fought off a coyote in their driveway in the middle of the night, and it was all caught on video.

The video, posted to the Ring Neighbor's app, shows the cat swiping at the coyote and scaring it off, though the coyote tries a couple more times to walk past the cat.

The cat continued to protect the home.