- A warning to never leave your car windows rolled down.

After doing just that, a man in Tennessee came to find this scene: a family of bears taking over his car. Three cubs were inside while the mother watched from the outside. The family of four did not stay too long and eventually went on their way.

The bears left some minor damage behind inside the car.

The car's owner said that once the family of bears was gone, he quickly rolled his windows up.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.