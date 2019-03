- Walt Disney World has increased their prices for both their 1-day, 1-park and park hopper ticket options.

The ticket calendar on the Walt Disney Website shows the increase in prices. 1-day, 1-park tickets now range between $109 and $159, depending on the season. 1-day, park hopper tickets also went up, now costing between $169 and $219.

For both ticket options, the most expensive period appears to be the week of Christmas.

The previous price for 1-day,1-park tickets was between $109 and $129. 1-day, park hopper tickets also used to be cheaper, costing betwen $139 and $189.

Park hopper tickets are a bit cheaper for Florida residents, but they have increased too. They cost between $139 and $189.

Discover Disney ticket options are also available for Florida residents. For just $175, Florida residents can purchase a 3-day Discover Disney ticket. This grants theme admission to one theme park per day. These days can be used anytime between now and June 30th. A fourth day can be added for just $20 more. This offer only runs through June 27th.

Visit the Walt Disney World website to purchase tickets.