Walt Disney World offers multi-day deal for Florida residents

- Walt Disney World just announced the return of the Florida resident Discover Disney ticket deal.

With this deal, Florida residents can purchase a 3-day Discover Disney Ticket for only $175 plus tax. This gives residents access to one theme park per day. And, a fourth day can be added for $20 more.

Discover Disney Tickets can be upgraded to include the Park Hopper option for $32.50 plus tax more for a 3-day ticket or $37.50 plus tax more for a 4-day ticket. The Park Hopper Plus option can also be added. For an additional $57.50 plus tax, it can be added to a 3-day ticket or an additional $62.50 plus tax for a 4-day ticket.

See the full price list available through the Discover Disney ticket deal below.

3-Day Discover Disney Ticket – $175 plus tax

3-Day Discover Disney Ticket with Park Hopper Option – $207.50 plus tax

3-Day Discover Disney Ticket with Park Hopper Plus Option – $232.50 plus tax

4-Day Discover Disney Ticket – $195 plus tax

4-Day Discover Disney Ticket with Park Hopper Option – $232.50 plus tax

4-Day Discover Disney Ticket with Park Hopper Plus Option – $257.50 plus tax

This offer runs through June 27th, 2019. Discover Disney tickets must be used through June 30th, though. They can be used on non-consecutive days, though.

For more information on this Walt Disney World deal, visit their website.