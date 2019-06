- Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites is now open.

Universal Orlando Resort's seventh hotel opened its doors to guests as the resort's first value category hotel. This property is more affordable than the other Universal Orlando hotel options.

Rates start as low as $73 per night for a 7-night stay. 2-bedroom suites are also available but will cost more. The suite includes two separate rooms, a kitchenette area, a picnic table, and a bathroom.

Guests staying at Universal's Endless Summer Resort will also receive exclusive theme park benefits, such as early park admission, complimentary resort-wide shuttle bus transportation, and charging privileges with their room key.

Food options at the new resort include the Beach Break Cafe, which offers dishes for under $12. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Entrees include pizzas, burgers, salads, and more.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort has a surfboard-shaped pool. The pool has a bar inside of it and additional hotel amenities, like a game room and fitness center, are located throughout the property.

Surfside Inn and Suites’ sister property, Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, is scheduled to open in March 2020. This will add another 2,800 rooms to the destination.

To learn more or to make a reservation, call 1-888-464-3617 or visit the Universal Orlando website.