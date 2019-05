- Universal Orlando resort has released a first look at the food and drink options that will be available at Universal's Endless Summer Resort -- Surfside Inn and Suites.

The hotel has a 'Beach Break Cafe,' a casual dining food court that has surf-inspired dishes infused with southern California flavors and fresh ingredients. It is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some of the dishes offered are:

BREAKFAST:

Bacon Egg and Cheese Croissant: Served with breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Pizza: Sausage gravy, bracon, scrambled eggs, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese

LUNCH AND DINNER:

Italian Ciabatta: Ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, red onion, tomato, shredded romaine, pepperoncini, red wine vinaigrette

SoCal Cobb Salad: Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, and avocado ranch dressing

Caprese Panini: Tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil, balsamic glaze

Pipeline Burger: Beef patty, topped with caramelized onion, bacon jam and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, toasted bun

Tofu Power Bowl with Baja Sauce: Cilantro lime rice, quinoa, kale, red cabbage, pickled carrots

DRINKS:

Orange Surf Board: Orange vodka, coconut ru, triple sec, orange juice, and a splash of cranberry

Tidal Wave: Endless Summer rum, peach vodka, gin, peach schnapps, orange juice, and pineapple juice

Epic Sunset: Vodka, mango colada, and Strawberry Island Oasis

Toasted Coconut Mango Mojito: Coconut rum, mango, and mojito island oasis

The hotel, which is the park's first-ever Value category hotel, will open on June 27th.