Epcot to undergo multi-year transformation, Disney announces at D23 Expo

Posted Aug 25 2019 04:11PM EDT
Updated Aug 25 2019 04:52PM EDT Related Headlines

Sneak peek into Disney's upcoming Star Wars hotel

New 'Moana' attraction coming to Disney World

Downey Jr. tells Disney pot story

Hilary Duff will return as 'Lizzie McGuire' </figure> <span>Sneak peek into Disney's upcoming Star Wars hotel</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/new-moana-attraction-coming-to-disney-world"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/moana3_1566658916820_7614504_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New ‘Moana' attraction coming to Disney World</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/disney-legends-honor-prompts-robert-downey-jr-to-tell-pot-story"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/24/GettyImages-1169799878_1566662353121_7614466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Downey Jr. tells Disney pot story</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/hilary-duff-will-return-as-lizzie-mcguire-in-sequel-on-disneys-new-streaming-service"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/23/lizzie%20mcguire_1566606017373.jpg_7613381_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Hilary Duff will return as ‘Lizzie McGuire'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Disney announced Sunday at their D23 Expo that Epcot will undergo a multi-year transformation, bringing several new attractions, restaurants, and experiences to the park.</p> <p>According to <a href="https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2019/08/new-details-revealed-for-the-historic-transformation-of-epcot-underway-at-walt-disney-world-resort/">DisneyParks blog</a>, Epcot will undergo a multi-year transformation. This will be the "biggest transformation of any Disney park in history."</p> <p>They said that the park will be unified with four neighborhoods World Showcase, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Celebration.</p> <p><u><strong>WORLD SHOWCASE</strong></u></p> <p>DisneyParks Blog said that World Showcase will "continue to be a celebration of culture, cuisine, architecture, and traditions -- infused with new magic." The existing country pavilions will be located in this world.</p> <p>An attraction inspired by Mary Poppins is reportedly coming to the United Kingdom pavilion. It will place guests on Cherry Tree Lane, past Admiral Boom's house. Here, guests will enter 'Number 17,' the home of the Banks family. </p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/name-of-disney-s-new-avengers-themed-lands-revealed-at-d23-expo">Name of Disney's new 'Avengers'-themed lands revealed at D23 Expo</a></strong></p> <p>Sometime in 2020, there will also be a new 'HarmonioUS' show, which DisneyParks Blog describes as the "largest nighttime spectacular ever created for a Disney park." It will celebrate Disney music and will include familiar Disney tunes reinterpreted by artists around the world. It also will feature massive floating set pieces, custom-build LED panels, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics, and lasers.</p> <p>Also in 2020, 'Remy's Ratatouille Adventure' will reportedly open during the summer in the France pavilion. Guests will shrink to the size of a rat and race through Gusteau's restaurant. </p> <p>There will also be a new restaurant opening in the France pavilion that summer. 'La Crêperie de Paris' will offer table and quick-service options. The menu is created by celebrate chef Jérôme Bocuse, according to DisneyParks Blog.</p> <p>They also said that in January 2020, the classic Impressions de France film will be joined by the new 'Beauty and the Beast Sing-Along.' Don Hahn is directing and has produced both the animated and live-action versions of this tale.</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/dog-adopted-from-phoenix-animal-shelter-gets-big-break-in-upcoming-disney-movie">Dog adopted from Phoenix animal shelter gets big break in upcoming Disney movie</a></strong></p> <p>The Canada pavilion will reportedly also get a new attraction, as 'Canada Far and Wide in Circle-Vision 360' will open in January 2020 with new scenes and a new story.</p> <p>And finally, the China pavilion is said to be getting a new attraction called 'Wondrous China.' This will take guests on a spectacular journey across the country, filmed and presented in a completely seamless 360-degree format.</p> <p><u><strong>WORLD CELEBRATION</strong></u></p> <p>DisneyParks Blog said that World Celebration will "offer new experiences that connect us to one another and the world around us."</p> <p>They said that Spaceship Earth will receive new narration and entirely new musical score, giving the ride a "magical 'story light' that brings the entire experience to life in dynamic ways." As you exit the ride, you will see 'Dreamer's Point.' This location overlooks tWorld Showcase, features a Walt Disney Statue, and has an enchanted forest.</p> <p>There will reportedly also be a new pavilion in World Celebration. It will serve as home base for Epcot's signature festivals and will provide a stunning elevated view of the entire park. It will include a three-level structure that has "one of the most remarkable architectural designs at any Disney park."</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/attractions/adorable-video-of-a-young-jedi-bravely-facing-the-dark-side-at-disney-goes-viral">Adorable video of a 'young jedi' bravely facing the 'Dark Side' at Disney goes viral</a></strong></p> <p>Epcot's entrance plaza will also be transformed. DisneyParks Blog said that the new experience will include a re-imagined fountain, new pathways, and sweeping green spaces.</p> <p><u><strong>WORLD NATURE</strong></u></p> <p>DisneyParks Blog said that World Nature is dedicated to "understanding and preserving the beauty, awe and balance of the natural world. It will include The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends pavilions. "</p> <p>They said it will also include 'Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.' This will be a lush exploration trail where guests can meet and play with magical, living water. </p> <p>World Nature will reportedly also feature a new film, 'Awesome Planet,' which showcases the beauty, diversity, and dynamic story of the planet. This debuts in January 2020.</p> <p><u><strong>WORLD DISCOVERY</strong></u></p> <p>DisneyParks Blog said that World Discovery will bring stories about science, technology, and intergalactic adventure to life.</p> <p>They said that this is where the new 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' attraction will be. The attraction will feature a new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering, as it is a "storytelling coaster that rotates 360 degrees to focus your attention on the action, including the first reverse launch on a Disney coaster."</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fast-five/woman-uses-34-year-old-free-pass-to-enter-disneyland">Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to enter Disneyland</a></strong></p> <p>The Mission: SPACE pavilion will reportedly undergo an expansion. This includes a new restaurant, 'Space 220.' This culinary experience will feature a panorama of a space station, including daytime and nighttime views of Earth from 220 miles up. This will open in winter 2019.</p> <p>World Discovery will also feature a 'PLAY! pavilion,' which DisneyParks Blog describes as a digital metropolis filled with games, activities, and experiences that will connect you with friends, family, and beloved Disney characters. In this pavilion, guests will be able to help fashion icon Edna Mode on her quest to rid the world of uninspired style. More Attractions Stories

D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas

Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.

At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.

"There couldn't be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek. src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/DISNEY%20WISH%20RAPUNZEL%20STERN%20DECORATION%20RENDERING_1566766243438.jpg_7615717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A beloved hallmark of Disney Cruise Line, it has been a tradition to adorn the back of Disney ships with an iconic character that reflects the theme of each vessel. The Disney Wish&rsquo;s stern will feature Rapunzel. (Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>D23 Expo: Disney unveils fifth cruise ship in fleet, plus second island in the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Disney Cruise Lines is welcoming its fifth ship to the fleet.</p><p>At the D23 Expo on Sunday, executives unveiled a glimpse at the highly-anticipated Disney Wish.</p><p>“There couldn’t be a better name for our incredible new ship because making wishes come true is part of the Disney DNA and is at the heart of so many of our cherished stories,” Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Bob Chapek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/-disney-genie-app-announced-provides-park-guests-with-custom-itineraries" title="'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries" data-articleId="425539272" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/25/Disneyparks%20blog_disney%20genie_082519_1566765746517.png_7615632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 'Disney Genie' app announced, provides park guests with custom itineraries

Disney announced the 'Disney Genie' app at this year's D23 Expo.

On Sunday, Disney said that the Disney Genie app will provide park guests with a "revolutionary new digital offering that will enhance the way guests plan for and experience a trip to Walt Disney World Resort."

They said that the app will make planning easier and more fun by providing guests with customized itineraries. Guests will be able to tell Disney Genie what they want to experience and it will quickly evaluate millions of options to present them with an optimal day. Guests will be able to tell Disney Genie what they want to experience and it will quickly evaluate millions of options to present them with an optimal day.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/attractions/disney-releases-new-details-about-immersive-star-wars-hotel" title="Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel" data-articleId="425532806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/25/vlcsnap-2019-08-25-15h35m06s477_1566761917495_7615361_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Disney Parks Blog" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Disney releases new details about immersive Star Wars hotel

By FOX 13 News staff

Want to vacation in a galaxy far, far away? Guests at Walt Disney World will soon be able to stay in a spaceship as part of the highly anticipated Star Wars land.

Disney Parks released new details about the new hotel, called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, during their D23 Expo.

The resort will offer a two-night itinerary where all guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship. Guests at Walt Disney World will soon be able to stay in a spaceship as part of the highly anticipated Star Wars land.</p><p>Disney Parks released new details about the new hotel, called Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, during their D23 Expo.</p><p>The resort will offer a two-night itinerary where all guests arrive and depart together, similar to a cruise ship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> 