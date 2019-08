- On Thursday, Walt Disney World officially opened their newest addition to Hollywood Studios.

'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opened at 6 a.m. on Thursday after years of anticipation. However, according to this Twitter post, people began lining up as early as 3:30 a.m.

3:30am and this is the mob of people trying to get into Star Wars #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/vfSOYrCWHu — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) August 29, 2019

Only one ride was open to the public on Thursday: 'Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.' Riders receive a role before boarding -- either pilot, engineer, or gunner -- and embark on an adventure through space. A second ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance,' will open on December 5th.

According to Twitter users, wait times on Thursday morning got up to six hours long.

It was a 30 minute wait in Disneyland. On the plus side, they'll have plenty of time to count vents on the Falcon for Hondo. I had to start guessing after rushing out of the overlook room. pic.twitter.com/VYrDYUwlzy — ᛖᚣᚱᛉ (@CaptainPainway) August 29, 2019

However, when Fox 35 checked the DisneyParks App at 9:05 a.m., the wait was at just 180 minutes.

The rest of Disney's Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney World's other parks stayed mostly quiet Thursday morning.

Smugglers Run is currently at a 240 minute wait. If you’re waiting to get into the land, Slinky Dog Dash is only a 45 minute wait, Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster is 25 minutes, and Tower of Terror is a terrifying 13 minute wait. pic.twitter.com/31HZqix0aA — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) August 29, 2019

Meanwhile, at Animal Kingdom... pic.twitter.com/Ly6QuwjW7f — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) August 29, 2019

Several merchandise shops at 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' will be open on Thursday. For example, 'Savi's Workshop' allows guests to build their own custom lightsaber, while 'Droid Depot' allows guests to design, assemble, and activate a customized droid of their liking.

Shop 'Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities' had quite the hefty line on Thursday morning though, even reaching 90 minutes at one point.

8:46am...

You currently have to trade 90 minutes of your life with Dok-Ondar for the chance to enter his Den of Antiquities.#GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/8o4alLYdTQ — ~AWE/MAGIC~ (@AweMagic) August 29, 2019

Visitors can choose from several dining options, including 'Oga's Cantina' and 'Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.' Other food items, like 'blue milk' or 'Saka's Kettle,' will be available at the land's food stands.

The BLUE MILK that everyone has been talking about. Tastes sweet with the consistency of a slushee. And it’s plant-based so there’s no actually diary involved. #GalaxysEdge #WaltDisneyWorld



MORE: https://t.co/LbbjZunEVM pic.twitter.com/OvP4DnyEOI — FOX 35 Orlando (@fox35orlando) August 27, 2019

Passholders and employees have already gotten a sneak peak the land over the last few weeks.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in California's Disneyland on May 31st. The land received less attendance than expected, with some sources blaming all the hype. "Tourists fear the anticipated crowds and the Los Angeles locals seem to be waiting out the summer crowds too," an employee who spoke to Fox Business under anonymity said.

