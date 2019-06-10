< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story411746913" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411746913" data-article-version="1.0">AMC to rethink filming 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia if abortion law takes effect</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-411746913" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=AMC to rethink filming 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia if abortion law takes effect&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/amc-to-rethink-filming-the-walking-dead-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect" data-title="AMC to rethink filming 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia if abortion law takes effect" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/amc-to-rethink-filming-the-walking-dead-in-georgia-if-abortion-law-takes-effect" addthis:title="AMC to rethink filming 'The Walking Dead' in Georgia if abortion law takes effect"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411746913.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411746913");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411746913-411746888"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: AMC Newsroom" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PHOTO: AMC Newsroom</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411746913-411746888" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/amc%20newsroom_walking%20dead_061019_1560163486655.jpg_7369402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:45AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:49AM EDT</span></p> href="/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/disney-ceo-says-filming-in-georgia-would-be-difficult-if-abortion-bill-takes-effect"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/03/08/Bob%20Iger_1489033608831_2860940_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Disney CEO: Filming in Georgia would be difficult</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/netflix-will-rethink-our-entire-investment-if-georgia-abortion-law-takes-effect"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Netflix will 'rethink' Georgia over abortion law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/jj-abrams-jordan-peele-donating-tv-show-fees-to-fight-georgia-s-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AbramsPeele_051119_1557598029705_7247990_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Directors donating fees to fight Ga. abortion law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/alyssa-milano-threatens-to-leave-show-to-protest-georgia-abortion-law"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/11/Getty_AlyssaMilano_051119_1557593478966_7248028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Actress protests Georgia's new abortion law</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/georgia-governor-set-to-sign-strict-abortion-bill"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/07/KEMP%20SIGNS%20HEARTBEAT%20BILL%201%20%20WAGABCME03.mpg_10.22.07.12_1557239532982.png_7229220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gov. Kemp signs Georgia's 'Heartbeat Bill'</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - The network behind a show that's become part of Georgia's pop-culture fiber <strong><a href="http://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/amc-the-walking-dead-georgia-abortion">says it will "reevaluate" its activity in the state</a></strong> if a new abortion law goes into effect.</p> <p>"The Walking Dead" is an economic powerhouse and brings streams of tourists to the Georgia towns where it has been filmed.</p> <p>AMC Networks calls the abortion legislation "highly restrictive" and says in a statement it will be closely watching what's likely to be "a long and complicated fight" over the law. Georgia's ban on virtually all abortions will take effect next year if it's not blocked in the courts.</p> <p>Hollywood's threats to shun Georgia could cripple its booming film industry — and the ramifications could spread to other Southern states, observers say.</p> <p>"There are a number of states that are passing laws that Hollywood will find intolerable, offensive and therefore make it impossible for them to work in those states," said Tom Nunan, a moviemaker and lecturer at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.</p> <p>"The South, if it's largely viewed as a red part of our country, is essentially telling Hollywood to take their business elsewhere," he said.</p> <p>Georgia's law is often referred to as a "heartbeat" law because it bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.</p> <p>AMC's statement also mentions abortion bills in other states. That could put several states in what some observers have described as a "no-go zone" for TV and movie-making.</p> <p>"Similar bills — some even more restrictive — have passed in multiple states and have been challenged. This is likely to be a long and complicated fight and we are watching it all very closely," AMC said.</p> <p>The specter of a lengthy legal battle makes it more likely that the issue isn't going away anytime soon, said Nunan, a producer of the Academy Award-winning film "Crash."</p> <p>"This is going to be a prolonged battle that not only Hollywood companies but I suspect other major corporations are going to call into scrutiny," he said.</p> <p>Alabama lawmakers have passed legislation that would outlaw almost all abortions. It makes performing an abortion a felony punishable by up to 99 years or life in prison for the abortion provider. An exception would be allowed if the mother's health is at serious risk.</p> <p>A long list of TV shows and movies have filmed in Alabama in recent years. They include the 2014 movie "Selma" that recounted pivotal points in the U.S. Civil Rights movement. Other movies shot in the state include "Get Out" and "Big Fish."</p> <p>AMC is joining several other TV and film companies expressing concerns over Georgia's legislation, though no major studio has actually pulled out of the state.</p> <p>"If the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions," WarnerMedia has said in a recent statement.</p> <p>NBCUniversal has also said abortion laws in multiple states might affect future productions.</p> <p>"If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future," the company said recently.</p> <p>Georgia, with a long history of offering tax credits to lure TV and movie productions away from southern California, has become known as the "Hollywood of the South."</p> <p>But California Gov. Gavin Newsom has used the abortion issue to try and win back some of that business. In a video, he mentioned new abortion laws in several states and appealed directly to people in the entertainment industry to come back to California.</p> <p>"The fact is California has very different values — we believe in the fundamental right of a woman to decide her future as it relates to her reproductive health," Newsom said.</p> <p>A turning point in Georgia's movie industry came in 1972 with the release of the movie "Deliverance," starring Burt Reynolds and filmed in the north Georgia mountains, according to historical accounts from the Georgia Department of Economic Development.</p> <p>Then-Gov. Jimmy Carter saw the industry's potential after the success of that movie, and established a state film commission the following year, the agency said.</p> <p>TV shows such as "The Dukes of Hazzard" and movies including "Smokey and the Bandit" were filmed in Georgia in the late 1970s and early 1980s.</p> <p>Georgia's film and television industry now supports more than 90,000 local jobs, the Motion Picture Association of American said in a report earlier this year.</p> <p>"If Hollywood boycotts the film industry in Georgia, the people who are going to suffer are the crews and technicians in Georgia who really don't have influence with local politics," Nunan said. "It would be a real blow to the entertainment industry to lose Georgia.</p> <p>"The entertainment industry is dead serious about this," he said.</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/amc-the-walking-dead-georgia-abortion">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more ENTERTAINMENT news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/chris-pratt-katherine-schwarzenegger-marry-in-california-wedding">Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/country-singer-darius-rucker-raises-over-2-million-for-st-jude-children-s-hospital">Country singer Darius Rucker raises over $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/alec-baldwin-is-so-done-playing-trump-on-snl-i-cant-imagine-i-would-do-it-again-">Alec Baldwin is 'so class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Entertainment" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402459" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/chris-pratt-katherine-schwarzenegger-marry-in-california-wedding" title="Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GETTY_chris%20pratt%20and%20katherine%20schwarzennegger_060919_1560109311424.png_7368137_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios&#39; &quot;Avengers: Endgame&quot; at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger marry in California wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have tied the knot!</p><p>The couple wed on Saturday in a ceremony at California's San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, E! News reported.</p><p>Among the guests were Schwarzenegger's parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn and actor Rob Lowe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/sigourney-weaver-to-appear-in-ghostbusters-3-with-original-castmembers" title="Sigourney Weaver to appear in 'Ghostbusters 3' with original castmembers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-SIGOURNEY%20WEAVER%20GHOSTBUSTERS_1560108202510.jpg_7368111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-SIGOURNEY%20WEAVER%20GHOSTBUSTERS_1560108202510.jpg_7368111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-SIGOURNEY%20WEAVER%20GHOSTBUSTERS_1560108202510.jpg_7368111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-SIGOURNEY%20WEAVER%20GHOSTBUSTERS_1560108202510.jpg_7368111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-SIGOURNEY%20WEAVER%20GHOSTBUSTERS_1560108202510.jpg_7368111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 24: Ghostbusters cosplayers and Sigourney Weaver pose on the red carpet during the 13th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 24, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sigourney Weaver to appear in 'Ghostbusters 3' with original castmembers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When "Ghostbusters 3" arrives in theaters next summer, Sigourney Weaver will be along for the ride.</p><p>The actress confirmed she’ll join co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the sequel, as she reprises her role as cellist Dana Barrett.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/rap-legend-bushwick-bill-still-alive-and-fighting-pancreatic-cancer" title="Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rap legend Bushwick Bill still alive and fighting pancreatic cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 04:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The legendary rap group Geto Boys put Houston on the map and one of its members is the iconic Bushwick Bill. Bill started out with the group as a dancer and then elevated to rapper. More Entertainment Stories <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-to-announce-bill-that-would-establish-pulse-nightclub-as-a-national-memorial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pulse-memorial_1559254641983.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers to announce bill that would establish Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cleanup-underway-after-storms-rip-through-central-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="storm damage_1560170527583.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cleanup underway after storms rip through Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/titusville-police-warn-residents-about-bear-sightings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/bear%20sightings%20in%20Titusville_1560133754666.jpg_7368923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="bear sightings in Titusville_1560133754666.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Titusville police warn residents about bear sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/storms-across-central-florida-brought-some-damage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/TREE%20FALLS%20ON%20SUV_1560132912199.jpg_7369009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TREE FALLS ON SUV_1560132912199.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Storms across Central Florida brought some damage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-to-announce-bill-that-would-establish-pulse-nightclub-as-a-national-memorial" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/pulse-memorial_1559254641983_7332703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers to announce bill that would establish Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cleanup-underway-after-storms-rip-through-central-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/storm%20damage_1560170527583.png_7369638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cleanup underway after storms rip through Central Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/man-died-at-dominican-republic-resort" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man died at Dominican Republic resort after drink from hotel room minibar, family says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/uniformed-minnesota-officer-mows-woman-s-lawn-after-checking-on-her-welfare" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/10/ORONO%20POLICE%20DEPARTMENT_officer%20mows%20lawn_061019_1560164509941.png_7369504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uniformed Minnesota 