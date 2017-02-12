< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411632999" data-article-version="1.0">Alec Baldwin is 'so done' playing Trump on 'SNL': 'I can't imagine I would do it again'</h1> data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/alec-baldwin-is-so-done-playing-trump-on-snl-i-cant-imagine-i-would-do-it-again-" data-title="Alec Baldwin is 'so done' playing Trump on 'SNL': 'I can't imagine I would do it again'" addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/alec-baldwin-is-so-done-playing-trump-on-snl-i-cant-imagine-i-would-do-it-again-" addthis:title="Alec Baldwin is 'so done' playing Trump on 'SNL': 'I can't imagine I would do it again'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411632999.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411632999");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411632999-235342220"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411632999-235342220" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2017/02/12/Alec%20Baldwin%20as%20Trump_1486932645253_2741195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 10:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411632999" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Alec Baldwin says <strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/alec-baldwin-is-so-done-playing-trump-on-snl-i-cant-imagine-i-would-do-it-again">he likely won’t be playing Donald Trump on NBC’s Saturday Night Live</a></strong> anymore. “I’m so done with that,” the actor told USA Today yesterday.</p> <p>In an interview to promote the hybrid feature-documentary Framing John DeLorean, in which he plays the notorious car designer (opening in New York and on-demand today), Baldwin was asked whether he’ll return to SNL when the late-night sketch comedy show returns in the fall.</p> <p>“I can’t imagine I would do it again,” Baldwin said. “I just can’t. They should find somebody who wants to do it. They’re all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I’m going to go to work this fall in a way I haven’t done in a while. My wife and I had a son a year ago, and since he was born, I’ve worked minimally because I wanted to be there for my wife and kids. But the party’s over this fall and I’ll be traveling. SNL just crushes my weekends, and now weekends are going to become much more precious to me because that’s time with my kids.”</p> <p>Asked who should replace him, Baldwin said, “I don’t know. Darrell Hammond did it and is a far better impressionist than I’ll ever be. When Anthony Atamanuik (started impersonating Trump on Comedy Central’s The President Show), all these people were attacking me, saying, ‘Oh, your impression sucks and you suck. Please go away.’ It also was something I thought to myself: ‘I really don’t have a lot invested in my Trump impersonation, so please find someone and convince Lorne (Michaels) to replace me.’ I’m completely down with that. Winning the Emmy for that show aside, it was not some career goal of mine.”</p> <p>Baldwin said he’s enjoyed the gig, especially at first. “I mean, I had a lot of fun with (the cast), and when Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote (Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017), that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good. But I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that.”</p> <p><strong><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/alec-baldwin-is-so-done-playing-trump-on-snl-i-cant-imagine-i-would-do-it-again">Get updates on this story from FOXNEWS.com</a></strong>.</p> <p><u><strong>Read more ENTERTAINMENT news:</strong></u></p> <ul> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1">Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/obamas-to-produce-exclusive-podcasts-for-spotify-1">Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify</a></strong></li> <li><strong><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment/-dr-john-funky-new-orleans-night-tripper-musician-dies">'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies</a></strong></li> </ul> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Entertainment Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_darius%20and%20friends_060919_1560100364693.png_7368013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_darius%20and%20friends_060919_1560100364693.png_7368013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_darius%20and%20friends_060919_1560100364693.png_7368013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_darius%20and%20friends_060919_1560100364693.png_7368013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/darius%20rucker_darius%20and%20friends_060919_1560100364693.png_7368013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO: Darius Rucker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Country singer Darius Rucker raises over $2 million for St. Jude Children's Hospital</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:15PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Darius Rucker has officially raised over $2 million for the St. Jude Children's Hospital over a decade of fundraising, according to a press release from the country singer .</p><p>Rucker raised over $425,000 of that money through this year's 10th annual 'Darius & Friends' benefit concert, which he held on Monday night, followed by a corresponding golf tournament and silent auction. His all-time total raised for the St. Jude Children's Hospital now stands at over $2 million.</p><p>“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/spike-lee-calls-for-hollywood-to-shut-it-down-in-georgia-1" title="Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2015/09/03/abortion_1441280474474_153399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spike Lee calls for Hollywood to 'shut it down' in Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 08 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Director Spike Lee is calling for Hollywood production companies to leave Georgia over a law that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, upon detection of a fetal heartbeat.</p><p>Most studios that have commented have said they're waiting to see if the so-called "heartbeat" law actually takes effect next year, or if the courts will block it. But at the arrivals line for Denzel Washington's American Film Institute lifetime achievement tribute Thursday, Lee said now is the time for Georgia-based productions to "shut it down" and boycott the state's booming film industry to drive change.</p><p>Lee acknowledged that a mass exodus could dent livelihoods, but cited black bus drivers affected by the Civil Rights Movement-era boycott in Montgomery.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/obamas-to-produce-exclusive-podcasts-for-spotify-1" title="Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-868735076_1556647662898_7188418_ver1.0_2560_1440_1559906668018_7362856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-868735076_1556647662898_7188418_ver1.0_2560_1440_1559906668018_7362856_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-868735076_1556647662898_7188418_ver1.0_2560_1440_1559906668018_7362856_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-868735076_1556647662898_7188418_ver1.0_2560_1440_1559906668018_7362856_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-868735076_1556647662898_7188418_ver1.0_2560_1440_1559906668018_7362856_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Barack and Michelle Obama's production company is teaming up with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.</p><p>Under the Higher Ground partnership announced Thursday, the former president and first lady will develop and lend their voices to select podcasts.</p><p>RELATED: Obamas unveil slate of series, documentaries for Netflix</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-drowns-saving-12-yr-old-grandson-at-florida-beach" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2015/08/17/waves%20ocean%20water%20beach_1439822069110_109830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;file&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man drowns saving 12-yr-old grandson at Florida beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/ocasio-cortez-wants-to-make-it-easier-to-study-magic-mushrooms-other-psychedelic-drugs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Denver&#x20;becomes&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;city&#x20;to&#x20;decriminalize&#x20;psilocybin&#x20;mushrooms&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Berehulak&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ocasio-Cortez wants to make it easier to study magic mushrooms, other psychedelic drugs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/couple-weds-in-icu-ceremony-after-bride-is-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer-heart-failure" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/The%20Alfred%20hospital%20melbourne_high%20school%20sweethearts%203_060919_1560097019650.jpg_7367796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Alfred&#x20;hospital&#x2c;&#x20;Melbourne" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Couple weds in ICU ceremony after bride is diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, heart failure</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/hot-chicken-wings-blamed-for-canada-teen-s-105-mph-speeding-ticket" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/RCMP%20Manitoba_speeding_060919_1560095316734.png_7367776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hot chicken wings blamed for Canada teen's 105 mph speeding ticket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/rep-ocasio-cortez-tweets-claim-that-powerful-people-are-trying-to-bribe-trump-into-war" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/12/1_1557664256824_7250086_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. 