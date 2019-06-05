This story was written in Orlando, Florida.
A Florida man was arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday for allegedly dousing his sleeping girlfriend with a bottle of ketchup because he thought she was having an affair, according to court records .
Officers responded to a home in Pinellas Park early Sunday where they found a woman “covered in ketchup,” a police report said.
The woman’s boyfriend – identified in a police report as 37-year-old Peter Wagman – denied the condiment attack despite having “ketchup on the right side of his pants."
That’s not rain showing up on the radar, it’s actually a swarm of ladybugs.
The National Weather Service in San Diego caught this large cloud of ladybugs on their radar moving through Southern California.
It's about 10-miles wide and between 5,000 to 9,000 feet.
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for urinating on a Kellogg’s cereal conveyor belt at a Memphis facility.
The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 49-year-old Gregory Stanton was sentenced Friday in federal court. Stanton had pleaded guilty in November to tampering with consumer products.
An indictment says Stanton was a contract worker at the Kellogg’s plant in April 2014 when he recorded a video of himself urinating into a bucket and dumping the contents into the Raisin Bran production line. He also recorded himself urinating into a production line a month later.