A Florida man was arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday for allegedly dousing his sleeping girlfriend with a bottle of ketchup because he thought she was having an affair, according to court records .

Officers responded to a home in Pinellas Park early Sunday where they found a woman “covered in ketchup,” a police report said.

The woman’s boyfriend – identified in a police report as 37-year-old Peter Wagman – denied the condiment attack despite having “ketchup on the right side of his pants."