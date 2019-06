- Authorities found over 10 pounds of marijuana at a Jacksonville home, including in the toilet.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook on Wednesday that their narcotics team closed down a "neighborhood nuisance house" after a handgun, an AR-15 pistol, an AR short-barrel rifle, $2,309 in cash, and more than 10 pounds of marijuana were found.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office captioned the post with several hashtags, including #SomethingToThinkAboutIfYoureAPurchaser, #WasYourWeedInTheToiletPrior, and #WhyWasTheWeedInTheToilet.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.