Two fatal crashes cause major delays on Volusia County interstates

Posted: Jan 09 2019 07:01AM EST

Video Posted: Jan 09 2019 09:45AM EST

Updated: Jan 09 2019 09:45AM EST

DELTONA, Fla. (FOX 35 WOFL) - Wednesday morning's commute is already off to a bad start in Volusia County, as two fatal crashes overnight are creating serious delays. 

A fatal crash occurred in Deltona overnight on eastbound Interstate 4 (I-4) at exit 108. Multiple vehicles were involved in this crash. Two lanes are blocked right now. Delays are building on the eastbound lanes of I-4.

There was another fatal crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 (I-95) at exit 242. The crash involves a SUV, a semi-truck, and a dump truck. At least one person is dead. 

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a wrong-way driver and another vehicle had crashed on the southbound lanes of I-95 overnight. A UPS semi-truck had slowed in the area of the crash and was struck by a dump truck hauling hot asphalt, which spilled onto the roadway. 

All southbound lanes are shut down, as clean-up is underway. Expect southbound I-95 to be closed for quite some time. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto exit 244, Indian River Boulevard. Kristin Giannas advises you avoid southbound I-95 in Volusia County entirely and use US-1 to Deering Parkway as an alternate.

 


The driver of the wrong-way crash was pronounced deceased on scene.

 

