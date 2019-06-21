< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Permanent lane shift brings major changes to I-4 in downtown Orlando Permanent lane shift brings major changes to I-4 in downtown Orlando addthis:url="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/permanent-lane-shift-brings-major-changes-to-i-4-in-downtown-orlando" addthis:title="Permanent lane shift brings major changes to I-4 in downtown Orlando"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414371009.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414371009");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414371009_414370346_147270"></div> <script>$(function(){var 24 2019 07:09AM Posted Jun 24 2019 07:13AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 24 2019 07:09AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 07:19AM EDT url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414371009-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/21/i-4%20ultimate%20configuration_1561148672031.jpg_7430741_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414371009-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="i-4 ultimate configuration_1561148672031.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/30/i-4-lane-shift_1559256660043_7332859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414371009-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="i-4-lane-shift_1559256660043.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414371009-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img a="/virtual/traffic/permanent-lane-shift-brings-major-changes-to-i-4-in-downtown-orlando";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414371009" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A major traffic shift in downtown Orlando is sure to have a big impact on your commute.</p> <p>After a weekend of construction, the change took effect on Monday morning. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said that there is now a permanent lane shift on the eastbound lanes. It begins at the South Street exit and continues up to Lee Road.</p> <p>This permanent shift is a major step forward for the I-4 Ultimate Project. Jessica Ottaviano, who works with FDOT, told Fox 35 that "most people have been seeing us build these elevated roadways in downtown and now we will be shifting traffic to that area. So, this is a huge milestone for the project."</p> <p>Along with the shift, the temporary eastbound I-4 ramps between Colonial Drive and Lee Road will be eliminated, bringing back the traditional ramps. The eastbound exit to Amelia Street is re-opening and the eastbound exit to Colonial Drive will no longer have drivers make u-turns onto southbound Hughey Avenue. </p> <p>With this traffic shift, there is also eight full miles of new road in the eastbound lanes. However, even with this, there is still plenty of work left to do. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Traffic" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402453" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Traffic Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/traffic/first-responders-investigating-i-4-crash-between-semi-and-car" title="First responders investigating I-4 crash between semi and car" data-articleId="399557593" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/07/Semi_vs_Car_0_7075690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/07/Semi_vs_Car_0_7075690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/07/Semi_vs_Car_0_7075690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/07/Semi_vs_Car_0_7075690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/07/Semi_vs_Car_0_7075690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First responders investigating I-4 crash between semi and car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 07 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 07 2019 12:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>First responders are investigating a wreck on Interstate 4 (I-4) invoving a semi and a car.</p><p>The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on Sunday on the westbound side of I-4 near John Young Parkway. Traffic in the area was slowed for hours.</p><p>Fox 35 is still working to learn if there were any injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/traffic/-blocking-the-box-can-cost-you-cash-and-points-on-your-license" title="'Blocking the box' can cost you cash and points on your license" data-articleId="395708026" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/18/Blocking_an_intersection_could_cost_you_2_6904400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/18/Blocking_an_intersection_could_cost_you_2_6904400_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/18/Blocking_an_intersection_could_cost_you_2_6904400_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/18/Blocking_an_intersection_could_cost_you_2_6904400_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/03/18/Blocking_an_intersection_could_cost_you_2_6904400_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In Sarasota, officers are keeping an extra eye on drivers who 'block the box' - drivers who sit in the middle of the intersection after trying to make it through a red light, but getting trapped due to a backup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Blocking the box' can cost you cash and points on your license</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 18 2019 05:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 19 2019 09:37AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's not unusual to hear horns honking during the peak of season in Sarasota. Everyone has somewhere to go. </p><p>"We are driving way different now," said Alanna Keddie. </p><p>In Sarasota, officers are keeping an extra eye on drivers who 'block the box' - drivers who sit in the middle of the intersection after trying to make it through a red light, but getting trapped due to a backup.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/orlando-ranked-as-no-1-city-in-florida-for-most-aggressive-drivers" title="Orlando ranked as No. 1 city in Florida for most aggressive drivers" data-articleId="394835389" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/traffic%20orlando_1552406514960.png_6882060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/traffic%20orlando_1552406514960.png_6882060_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/traffic%20orlando_1552406514960.png_6882060_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/traffic%20orlando_1552406514960.png_6882060_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/12/traffic%20orlando_1552406514960.png_6882060_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando ranked as No. 1 city in Florida for most aggressive drivers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 14 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando is the worst city in the state of Florida for aggressive drivers, a new study stated.</p><p>GasBuddy found that Orlando is the No. 1 city in Florida with the most aggressive drivers.</p><p>The findings were compiled using information from GasBuddy's Drivers feature. They examined drivers in the top 30 metropolitan areas to rank each city. The study examined the most frequent aggressive driving habits including hard braking, acceleration, and speeding.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div 