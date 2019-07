- Women's World Cup Champions Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are now back in Orlando, training with their club team.

"It's been a little bit of a whirlwind for us. We are happy to be back to Orlando though. It's been two months," said Morgan.

The trio is still riding high after proving to be the best women's soccer team in the world.

"It feels so good. We're coming off an incredible win. Having that mentality and hopefully just bringing it back here," said Krieger.

For Krieger, she is happy she had the opportunity to showcase her skills against the world's best. Making the U.S. Women's National Team Women's World Cup Roster was a roller coaster for her. After a two-year absence from the USWNT, she was the last player named to the 23 player roster.

"You know the universe works in mysterious ways. I was the last player to be able to touch the ball at a World Cup. And, to win that and to just have the roller coaster ride that I've been on, that was the most rewarding experience I've had in my career," said Krieger.

Goalkeeper Harris has been using her star power on the World Cup platform for positive gain.

"Did we play in an unbelievable tournament, yes. But the change we're creating off the field is so much bigger than a gold trophy," said Harris.

The USWNT has been very vocal about bringing in more money and having a better record the U.S. Men's National Team, but being paid less. They've been fighting for equal pay at the National Team level, higher wages for fellow players in the National Women's Soccer League and equal rights for all -- a movement they're all continuing while they work on conquering their next big goal.

"For us it's climbing the ladder of the NWSL table," said Morgan.

They'd like turn the Pride's season around to in hopes of giving them a shot at the at making the playoffs and a chance at winning another championship trophy this year.