- Orlando City B (3-7-3, 12 points) travels to face Lansing Ignite FC (4-4-5, 17 points) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Cooley Law School Stadium with the match available to stream live on ESPN+.

The Lions enter Saturday's match looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss at Tormenta FC last Saturday. After a scoreless first half, Tormenta found the back of the net twice in the second 45 in both the 54th and 86th minutes to take all three points.

Lansing comes into the game facing a quick turnaround following a midweek match against Toronto FC II on Wednesday. The Ignite came out with a 1-0 victory over the Reds, with Steeve Saint-Duc scoring the eventual game-winner in the 61st minute.

Midfielder Thiago De Souza leads the Lions in goals scored with four, while fellow midfielder Serginho leads the squad with three assists in 2019.

Ricky Lopez-Espin and Nick Moon are tied for the team lead for the Ignite with three goals scored apiece this season, while Robinson Moshobane and Xavier Gómez lead the squad with two assists each.

Following Saturday's match, Orlando City B will return to Montverde Academy to face the Greenville Triumph on June 28 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.