Rain forced the Orlando City Lions to postpone Saturday night's match against the Philadelphia Union. The match was rescheduled to Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on My65.

Tonight's match against Philadelphia has been rescheduled to tomorrow (Sunday) at 4:30pm. We fought hard to postpone the match to a later date in respect to tomorrow's cup finals and our upcoming Open Cup match on Wednesday, but ultimately the decision fell to League officials. pic.twitter.com/xfHsO8gElW

The match will be broadcast on My65 and Youtube TV.