- Orlando Pride heads out on the road to face the Chicago Red Stars in a midweek matchup on Wednesday, August 21. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at SeatGeek Stadium with the match available to stream domestically on Yahoo! Sports and internationally at nwslsoccer.com.

"I think Chicago are an excellent team, they have the best forward in the league at the moment for goal scoring records and so on. But we've got to be very good to ensure that we get a result and, look, we've been building to that anyway so you can't fear being good," Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "They are a very good team in their backyard with what I would imagine would be quite a big crowd [on Wednesday] so we've got to be very good and that's what we'll be planning to do."

The Pride enter Wednesday's match looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Utah Royals FC this past Saturday. After a scoreless first half, the Royals broke through with a finish from Christen Press in the 60th minute followed by Amy Rodriguez in the 77th to secure the victory for the visitors.

Marta leads the Pride in goals scored this season with four, followed by Chioma Ubogagu with three. Joanna Boyles leads the Club in assists with two.

Chicago comes into the midweek match following a 2-1 loss at Sky Blue FC last Wednesday. Paige Monaghan opened the scoring in the 71st minute to give the home side the advantage, only to be answered by Sam Kerr with a stoppage time equalizer in the 91st. Monaghan responded, however, with the game-winner in the 93rd to secure a brace on the evening and all three points for the home team.

Kerr leads NWSL with 13 goals this season while teammate Yuki Nagasato sits tied for the league lead in assists with five.

Wednesday's match will serve as the second between the two sides this season with the Pride looking to avenge a 3-2 loss to the Red Stars on June 30 at Exploria Stadium. The Red Stars will return to Orlando once more this season on Wednesday, September 11 in a match set to be featured on ESPNews.

Following Wednesday's contest, the Pride will close out their two-game road trip and a stretch of three games in eight days with a trip to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Spirit on Saturday, August 24 at Audi Field. Kickoff for that match is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.



The Orlando Pride contributed to this report.