- For the third-consecutive year, Orlando City SC will open the doors of Exploria Stadium on June 12 for members of the Orlando community to visit the #OrlandoUnited seats at the stadium.

The seats will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 49 rainbow seats in Section 12 are dedicated to the victims of the 49 lives lost in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub tragedy and are a permanent fixture in the home of the Lions and the Pride.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.