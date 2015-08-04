< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Orlando City SC signs Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra Orlando City SC signs Uruguayan midfielder Mauricio Pereyra data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-421161923-5163208" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-city-logo-center_1438717924202_80513_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div Posted Jul 30 2019 04:53PM EDT
Updated Jul 30 2019 04:54PM EDT (ORLANDO CITY SC)</strong> - Orlando City SC has agreed to a deal with Uruguayan playmaker Mauricio Pereyra [Peh-rei-rah] through the 2020 season. Pereyra joins City as a mid-year Designated Player on a free transfer after his contract expired with FC Krasnodar, pending an International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa. Pereyra will occupy an International Spot. </p><p>"As a Club we are always looking to strengthen our roster and Mauricio fits the mold of what we look for in a new acquisition. We have important matches on the horizon both in league play and U.S. Open Cup competition, and we feel Mauricio will make an impact for us as we close out the 2019 campaign," Orlando City SC EVP of Soccer Operations Luiz Muzzi said. "The move also makes sense when you look at the roster flexibility and player designations for 2020." </p><p>Pereyra, 29, began his professional career with Club Nacional de Football in the first division of soccer in Uruguay. The midfielder's first match came in a qualifying match in the 2009 Copa Libertadores. Pereyra would go on to compete for Club Nacional until the 2011 season, where he competed in 61 total matches.</p><p>In August of 2011, Pereyra was transferred to Club Atlético Lanús, to compete in the top division in Argentina. Pereyra competed for Lanús through the 2012/2013 campaign. While in Argentina, Pereyra recorded 52 appearances across all competitions. </p><p>At the start of 2013, Pereyra signed with FC Krasnodar in the top league of Russian soccer, where he truly found a home. Through his tenure, Pereyra competed in Russia from the 2012 season until the end of the 2019 campaign.</p><p>During that stretch, Pereyra led the FC Krasnodar squad to five top-five finishes in Russian Premier League play. Pereyra appeared in over 200 matches across all competitions for FC Krasnodar, including 11 matches in Europa League Qualifying, and 28 matches in Europa League. </p><p>In total, Pereyra has recorded 36 goals and 40 assists in his senior career. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Orlando City Soccer Club" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402517" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Orlando City Soccer Club Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/orlando-city-win-2019-mls-all-star-skills-challenge" title="Orlando City win 2019 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge" data-articleId="421229414" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/Orlando_City_win_MLS_All_Star_Skills_Cha_0_7561390_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News at 10 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orlando City win 2019 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 10:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first ever MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target came down to literally the final kick of the ball. And as many Portugal and Manchester United fans could tell you, there's perhaps no one better to depend on in that situation than Orlando City 's own Nani .</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/captain-morgan-to-give-away-free-mls-all-star-tickets-to-people-named-morgan-in-orlando" title="Captain Morgan to give away free MLS All-Star tickets to people named Morgan in Orlando" data-articleId="420728071" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/04/orlando%20city%20soccer%20club_exploria%20resorts%20stadium_060419_1559663596510.png_7350901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Captain Morgan to give away free MLS All-Star tickets to people named Morgan in Orlando</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 28 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Captain Morgan and the Orlando City Soccer Club are teaming up to give away free tickets to the MLS 2019 All-Star Game in Orlando.</p><p>Free tickets will go to people who are 21 and over with the first, middle or last name of "Morgan."</p><p>It said in a news release that up to 10 "Morgans" will receive free tickets for them and up to two friends who are also 21 and over.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/orlando-city-soccer-club/match-recap-orlando-city-b-falls-1-0-in-madison" title="Match recap: Orlando City B falls 1-0 in Madison" data-articleId="420660557" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/08/Orlando-City-Lions-logo_1552087278135_6874113_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Match recap: Orlando City B falls 1-0 in Madison</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 27 2019 10:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Orlando City B (3-13-4, 13 points) fell 1-0 to Forward Madison FC (6-7-4, 22 points) on Saturday night in Madison in the first match under interim head coach Roberto Sibaja.</p><p>Forward Madison had a chance to take the lead in the 27th off a penalty kick, but Don White missed wide. Madison, however, was able to score the eventual game-winner in the 57th minute after midfielder J.C. Banks slotted the ball in from the right side of the box.</p><p>Next Match: Orlando City B remain on the road as they travel to face Lansing Ignite on Saturday, August 3 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Cooley Law School Stadium.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teacher-contract-battle-unfolding-in-orange-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-school-board_1564544255108_7561548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-school-board_1564544255108_7561548_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-school-board_1564544255108_7561548_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-school-board_1564544255108_7561548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-school-board_1564544255108_7561548_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Teacher contract battle unfolding in Orange County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/orlando-magic/orlando-magic-sign-free-agents-jeffries-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/08/04/orlando-magic-logo_1438717309728_80510_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orlando Magic sign free agents Jeffries, Law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/70-year-old-man-may-never-walk-again-after-home-invasion-leaves-him-with-a-broken-neck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/70_year_old_man_may_never_walk_again_aft_0_7561379_ver1.0_2560_1440_1564543493219_7561447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/70_year_old_man_may_never_walk_again_aft_0_7561379_ver1.0_2560_1440_1564543493219_7561447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/70_year_old_man_may_never_walk_again_aft_0_7561379_ver1.0_2560_1440_1564543493219_7561447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/70_year_old_man_may_never_walk_again_aft_0_7561379_ver1.0_2560_1440_1564543493219_7561447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/30/70_year_old_man_may_never_walk_again_aft_0_7561379_ver1.0_2560_1440_1564543493219_7561447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>70-year-old man may never walk again after home invasion leaves him with a broken neck</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/orange-county-working-to-keep-pets-cool" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-animal-services_1564543150551_7561535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-animal-services_1564543150551_7561535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-animal-services_1564543150551_7561535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-animal-services_1564543150551_7561535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/orange-county-animal-services_1564543150551_7561535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Orange County working to keep pets cool</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/6-hurt-by-lightning-while-working-on-a-rooftop-in-florida-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/wellington-lightning-WPTV_1564542700212_7561530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/wellington-lightning-WPTV_1564542700212_7561530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/wellington-lightning-WPTV_1564542700212_7561530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/wellington-lightning-WPTV_1564542700212_7561530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/30/wellington-lightning-WPTV_1564542700212_7561530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 hurt by lightning while working on a rooftop in Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2497_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2497"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " 