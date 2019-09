- Orlando City B travels to face Toronto FC II on Friday, Sept. 13 at BMO Training Ground. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET with the match available to stream on ESPN+.

The Lions enter the match following a 3-1 loss to North Texas SC this past Friday in their regular-season home finale. The visitors opened the scoring in the 26 minute, but the Lions answered in the 53rd off of Brandon John's first finish of the season. North Texas responded almost immediately, regaining the lead in the 54th minute before adding an insurance goal in the 70th to secure all three points.

Thiago De Souza leads the Lions with five goals this season, while teammate Serginho leads the team with four assists. Goalkeeper Juliano Chade sits at third in League One with 57 saves this season.

Toronto comes into Friday's match following a 2-2 draw to Chattanooga last Friday. Toronto took the lead in the 31st minute, converting from the penalty spot, with Chattanooga doing the same in the 51st to level the two sides. The Reds regained the lead in the 72nd only to be answered once more by the Red Wolves in the 83rd, forcing the two sides to split the points on the night.

Toronto's Jordan Peruzza sits at second in League One with 10 goals this season, while Matthew Srbely sits tied for fifth in the league in assists with five in 2019.

Friday's match will serve as the final between the two sides this season and the first north of the border. Toronto took the first matchup with a 2-0 victory at Montverde on April 5, while the Lions avenged that loss by the same score line with a win on May 17.

Following Friday's contest, the Lions will continue their four-game road trip at Chattanooga on Saturday, Sept. 21 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET at David Stanton Field.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.