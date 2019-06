- Orlando Pride (1-7-2, 5 points) returns to its newly named home in Exploria Stadium on Sunday to host the Chicago Red Stars (3-4-2, 11 points). Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET. The match will be available to stream on Yahoo! Sports, with international fans able to tune in on NWSLsoccer.com.

"I think Chicago is a great team, there's no doubt about it. They're going to be a hard, tough opposition, but the last game I saw personality [from the Pride]. I saw a team that wanted to get on the ball under pressure situations and play out," Orlando Pride Head Coach Marc Skinner said. "We'll see a team that wants to play, a team that wants to dictate possession and play, and that's what my teams will do. That's my identity as a coach so I hope that's what we see on Sunday and that we actually take it to a quality team and show people who we are."

On Sunday, the Orlando Pride will host its annual Pride Night, with the team sporting one-of-a-kind jerseys with rainbow numbers. Following the match, those game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to support LBGTQ+ initiatives by the Orlando City Foundation. The Club will also be selling a Pride-themed game day poster designed by Orlando Pride defender Erin Greening, speciality "Pride in Our City" merchandise and a limited-edition Pride CityiD patch. The Orlando Gay Chorus will also perform the national anthem.

The Pride enter Sunday's match coming off their first victory of the 2019 season in a 2-1 win at Sky Blue FC this past Saturday. Chioma Ubogagu opened the scoring in the match off of a converted penalty kick in the 32nd minute, which served as her first goal of the season and the 100th regular season goal in Club history. Sky Blue answered however in the 67th after Sarah Killion converted a penalty for the home side to level the match.

The Pride responded with a game-winner in the 81st off of a forced own-goal by rookie midfielder Marisa Viggiano. The Northwestern product drove into the box past four defenders before her ball into the area was deflected into the back of the net by Sky Blue defender Gina Lewandowski.

Chicago comes into this weekend's contest following a 1-0 defeat against Reign FC last Sunday. Jessica Fishlock scored the lone goal of the match in the 80th minute for the Reign to earn all three points on the afternoon.

Sunday's match will be the first of three between the two clubs this season. The Pride will travel to Chicago on August 21 with the Red Stars returning to Exploria Stadium on September 11.