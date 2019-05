- Orlando City B defeated the Richmond Kickers 3-2 at Montverde Academy on Wednesday. This served as the team's second win of the 2019 campaign.

OCB forward Moises Tablante opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a set piece, with an assist from midfielder Serginho. In Friday’s match against Toronto FC II, the duo opened the scoring for OCB, leading them to a 2-0 victory.

Serginho doubled the lead for OCB in the 27th minute with a shot from outside the box giving him his first professional goal in USL. Serginho is a product of Orlando City’s Brazilian partner club, Clube Athletico Paranaense.

Defender Elijah Lockaby put a goal on the board in the 35th minute for Richmond. Richmond midfielder Josh Hughes equalized the score in the second half for the Kickers.

Forward Thiago De Souza scored on a penalty kick in the 85th minute, giving OCB the 3-2 win. This served as the team’s second win off a penalty kick in two consecutive home matches, both scored by De Souza in the second half of play

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.