- Orlando City B will host Toronto FC II on Friday, May 17 at Montverde Academy with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Orlando City B is returning from its second away game of the season, both of which have been at Toyota Stadium, against North Texas SC. The young Lions look to secure their first win of the season as they host Toronto FC II for the second time this year.

Defender William Bagrou opened the scoring in Saturday’s contest with a goal in the first half of play. His resume now includes one goal and one assist, that latter which was registered in the third match of the season when OCB hosted Tormenta. Both served as Bagrou’s first professional statistics.

Goalkeeper Juliano Chade has registered double-digit saves in four of his five appearances in purple. His single-game record high thus far is 21, ranking him second in the USL behind Chattanooga Red Wolves goalkeeper Alex Mangels, who has recorded 23. Chade has seen his name appear among the league several times as he was listed for Save of the Week in Week 3 and Team of the Week in Week 5.

Following Friday’s contest, OCB will host the Richmond Kickers for a midweek game at Montverde Academy on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. This will serve as the team’s first midweek game of the season. Orlando City B will return on the road as to take on FC Tucson on Friday, May 31.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.