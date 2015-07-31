< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia Drone footage captures school of stingrays swimming off coast of Australia Orlando City B returns home for Friday match <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-407000130-363351639">
</a>
</figure>
</aside> <figure class="media">
</figure> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 12:12PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (ORLANDO CITY SC)</strong> - Orlando City B will host Toronto FC II on Friday, May 17 at Montverde Academy with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.</p> <p>Orlando City B is returning from its second away game of the season, both of which have been at Toyota Stadium, against North Texas SC. The young Lions look to secure their first win of the season as they host Toronto FC II for the second time this year.</p> <p>Defender William Bagrou opened the scoring in Saturday’s contest with a goal in the first half of play. His resume now includes one goal and one assist, that latter which was registered in the third match of the season when OCB hosted Tormenta. Both served as Bagrou’s first professional statistics.</p> <p>Goalkeeper Juliano Chade has registered double-digit saves in four of his five appearances in purple. His single-game record high thus far is 21, ranking him second in the USL behind Chattanooga Red Wolves goalkeeper Alex Mangels, who has recorded 23. Chade has seen his name appear among the league several times as he was listed for Save of the Week in Week 3 and Team of the Week in Week 5.</p> <p>Following Friday’s contest, OCB will host the Richmond Kickers for a midweek game at Montverde Academy on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. This will serve as the team’s first midweek game of the season. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

By STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer
Posted May 16 2019 11:15PM EDT

The idea of having even a slim chance to race his way into the NASCAR All-Star race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway seems surreal for Daniel Hemric.

After all, this is the track where it all started for the 28-year-old rookie Cup Series driver.

He grew up a few miles down the road in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and raced go-karts at CMS when he was 7 years old. He watched Jimmie Johnson win the All-Star race here from the grandstand. And this is where he ultimately put himself on the auto racing map by winning the Legends Million in 2010, collecting a $250,000 first place prize - the largest paycheck at the time in Legends car racing. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Posted May 16 2019 11:13PM EDT

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired journeyman catcher Erik Kratz in a trade with the San Francisco Giants.

The 38-year-old Kratz hit .125 (4 for 32) in 15 games for San Francisco. He was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

The Giants acquired Kratz in a March 24 trade with Milwaukee for minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa. He helped the Brewers make it to the NL Championship Series last year, batting .292 with three RBIs in nine playoff games. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 