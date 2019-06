- Orlando City B (3-8-3, 12 points) fell 2-0 on Saturday night to Lansing Ignite FC (5-4-5, 20 points) at Cooley Law School Stadium in their first match-up of the season.

After a scoreless first half, Lansing was able to open the scoring early in the second with a goal in the 51st minute by midfielder Nick Moon. Lansing was able to double their lead in the 68th minute with a goal from defender Kevin Coiffic off of a set piece.

Next Match: OCB returns home after two weeks on the road to take on Greenville Triumph SC on Friday, June 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m ET at Montverde Academy.