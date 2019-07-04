< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash Norton loses arm in crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416300023.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416300023");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416300023-416300877"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416300023-416300877" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo Posted Jul 04 2019 12:54PM EDT
Updated Jul 04 2019 01:10PM EDT Alex Camacho says the Ford F250 Norton was driving crashed into a concrete barrier and overturned early Thursday on State Road 836 near Miami. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rendered aid to Norton, who was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.</p><p>A Dolphins statement said 22-year-old Norton's injuries aren't considered life-threatening.</p><p>Norton played at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round in 2018. He spent much of last season on their practice squad. More Sports Stories All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Orioles score 6 in ninth, hold on to beat Rays 9-6</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DICK SCANLON, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer to complete a six-run ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles held on for a 9-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.</p><p>Nunez's 19th home run came off Jose Alvarado (0-5) after an RBI triple by Jonathan Villar. The blast put the Orioles up 9-3 before Tampa Bay tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth. Shawn Armstrong came in to get the final out with two runners on base and earn his second save.</p><p>The Rays had their four-game winning streak snapped. They entered the day 5 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/orlando-city-sc-1-philadelphia-union-3" title="Przybylko scores 2 goals, Philly beats Orlando City 3-1" data-articleId="416203014" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/03/orlando-city-philadelphia_1562206775196_7474610_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Przybylko scores 2 goals, Philly beats Orlando City 3-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kacper Przybylko scored twice -- his first multi-goal game in MLS -- to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.</p><p>Przybylko gave Philadelphia (10-5-5) a 2-1 lead in the 47th minute. Haris Medunjanin lofted a long pass that Brenden Aaronson flicked at the end line to Przybylko, who first-timed a half-volley for his fourth goal in the past three games.</p><p>Chris Mueller stole a pass near midfield and raced downfield before slipping a side-footer past backpedaling defender Jack Elliott and just inside the post to give Orlando City (6-9-3) a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/fast-five/megan-rapinoe-fires-back-at-critics-im-uniquely-and-deeply-american" title="Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'" data-articleId="416199654" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Megan_Rapino_responds_to_critics_calling_0_7473995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Megan_Rapino_responds_to_critics_calling_0_7473995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Megan_Rapino_responds_to_critics_calling_0_7473995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Megan_Rapino_responds_to_critics_calling_0_7473995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/Megan_Rapino_responds_to_critics_calling_0_7473995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&ldquo;If we want to talk about the ideals that we stand for and, ya know, the songs and the anthem and sort of what we were founded on, I think I&rsquo;m extremely American.&rdquo;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe fires back at critics: I'm ‘uniquely and deeply American'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women’s National Team, has a message for those calling her anti-American: “I think that I’m particularly and uniquely and very deeply American.”</p><p>The USWNT co-captain, 33, came under scrutiny last week when a video circulated of an interview she gave to Eight by Eight Magazine this January, during which she was asked if she was excited about the prospect of going to the White House.</p><p>“I’m not going to the f---ing White House,” Rapinoe scoffed in response. “No. I’m not going to the White House. We’re not going to be invited... I doubt it.“</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent

6.6 magnitude quake rattles Southern California
AdventHealth House Calls: Back to School
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash
Researchers claim to have successfully removed HIV from infected mice
Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/09/20/BREAKING%20NEWS_1537498437566.jpg_6101105_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>6.6 magnitude quake rattles Southern California</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/adventhealth-house-calls-back-to-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/11/Advent_Health_Logo_1547217864610_6614646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>AdventHealth House Calls: Back to School</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/miami-dolphins-player-kendrick-norton-loses-arm-in-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/GETTY_kendrink%20norton_070419_1562260194139.png_7476418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Zach&#x20;Bolinger&#x2f;Icon&#x20;Sportswire&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/researchers-have-successfully-removed-hiv-from-infected-mice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/Potential_Alzheimer_s_vaccine_successful_0_7383948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Researchers claim to have successfully removed HIV from infected mice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-and-world-news/salmonella-outbreak-linked-to-pig-ear-dog-treats-the-cdc-warns" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/04/pig%20ear%20dog%20treats_1562253422636.png_7475944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC 